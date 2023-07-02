Sports
West Indies: how did that happen? The great fall of cricket in the West Indies explained
It was an impressive display from the Scots, especially the all-rounder Brandon McMullen, who first took three wickets and then scored a patient 69 off 106 balls to lead his side to a famous victory.
The plight of the West Indies was such that the highest score was a struggling 45 off 79 balls by Jason Holder.
Scotland chased the mark in just 43.3 overs, meaning the West Indies will not take part in the ODI World Cup for the first time since the tournament started in 1975.
The World Cup kicks off on October 5 in India at 10 locations.
This was also Scotland’s first victory over the West Indies. Clive Lloyd’s team had won the first two editions in 1975 and 1979 and played the 1983 final where they were beaten by India. Matthew Cross (74 out of 107 balls) anchored the chase perfectly and it always looked like one team would win and it certainly wasn’t the West Indies.
With two games left, even if the West Indies win, they could get up to four points, while Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe already have six points in their three games.
Scotland are on four points with this win and would think an upset could help them sneak into the tournament proper.
The West Indies appear to be the final nail in the coffin for a cricket team that has been on a terminal decline for the past two decades.
While they won two T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016, performance in two traditional formats – Tests and ODIs is facing south.
Ironically, the West Indies were also forced to play the 2019 World Cup qualifier, but eventually managed to finish in the top two alongside Afghanistan to save themselves from embarrassment.
But a team that had in its ranks Nicholas Pooran, a recruit of Rs 16 crore IPL, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hossein, all who were part of this edition’s IPL, this is certainly it lowest point.
Perhaps the occurrence is symptomatic of times very different from the 1970s, when a few world-class cricketers from Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana, Antigua, Trinidad and Tobago came together and were the standard-bearers of the “Black Caribbean Community” that had been long suppressed .
The brilliant documentary ‘Fire in Babylon’ showed what cricket meant in the West Indies: it was not only flair, fun and frolic, but also a responsibility to the community.
It showed how the team came together after England captain Tony Greig remarked before the 1976 series that he would make them “crawl”, a derogatory term used for “Black Community”, referring to slavery.
Michael Holding spat fire at the Oval and Viv Richards scored a near triple hundred.
Their kind of cricket helped them become world beaters in limited overs cricket, first 60 overs and then 50 overs, as most of their top players in county or league cricket played in England.
But call it a sign of the times, the fire has died down and in the past decade highly skilled T20 mercenaries or Gun for Hire as one can refer to them have emerged who have not particularly cared about the benefits of the national cricket team . .
Perhaps the concept of multiple nations playing under one flag is flawed in the present day.
Also contributing negatively is the wealth that accompanies the T20 cricket caravan wherever it stands. The leagues have made it virtually impossible to have a quality West Indies team proud to wear the iconic maroon jersey.
Call it ironic that at the Zimbabwe tournament the man donning the coach’s cap was none other than the last World Cup winning skipper Darren Sammy, whose heart still bleeds for the West Indies.
In the commentary box, Carlos Brathwaite, who hit those four incredible sixes on that fateful evening in Kolkata, sat back seven seasons to win the 2016 T20 World Cup for the Caribbean.
The Richards, the Lloyds, the Holdings, the Roberts, the Garners, their legacy was in tatters, scattered across the lush green turf of Harare Sports Club grounds on July 1.
The Kieron Pollards, Dwayne Bravos, Andre Russells, Sunil Narines have refused again and again to play for the West Indies as international cricket had failed to secure the future they pursued for their families. So West Indian cricket lived in a comatose state.
Scotland just took the ‘patient’ off a ventilator on Saturday.
West Indian cricket is dead. Long live West Indies cricket.
|
Sources
2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/how-to/how-did-that-happen-the-great-fall-of-west-indies-cricket-explained/articleshow/101423060.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- West Indies: how did that happen? The great fall of cricket in the West Indies explained
- Teenagers among victims of deadly Kramatorsk strike – BBC News
- Chinese President Xi Jinping remains undecided on Taiwan unification timeline
- Senior Tories fear mass exodus from Parliament as dozens of MPs set to quit | Conservatives
- Emily Atack looks very glamorous in a stunning black dress after a disheveled end to Glastonbury
- Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Rivalry With Sylvester Stallone Made The Actor Want A Deadlier ‘Terminator 2’, But James Cameron Shot Him – Deadline
- Killorn signs 4-year contract with Ducks
- Innovation Insider – OutSmart Magazine
- ImranKhan became a brilliant idea – indica News
- Indonesian President Joko Widodos’ visit to Australia is a chance to sustain relations between the two countries
- Fashion for the Fourth: style your stars and stripes
- Voice.ai’s Real-Time Voice Changer Tech Raises $6 Million in Funding