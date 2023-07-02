West Indies: how did that happen? The great fall of cricket in the West Indies explained

The West Indies will not be part of the ODI World Cup for the first time in the tournament’s history after being knocked out of the qualifiers – a result that sent the country’s cricket to an unimaginable low on Saturday. When the West Indies, which were packed with a number of bona fide T20 superstars, entered the do-or-die Super Six match, they suffered an embarrassing seven-wicket defeat to Scotland after taking a modest 181 in 43.5 overs.

It was an impressive display from the Scots, especially the all-rounder Brandon McMullen, who first took three wickets and then scored a patient 69 off 106 balls to lead his side to a famous victory.

The plight of the West Indies was such that the highest score was a struggling 45 off 79 balls by Jason Holder.

Scotland chased the mark in just 43.3 overs, meaning the West Indies will not take part in the ODI World Cup for the first time since the tournament started in 1975.

The World Cup kicks off on October 5 in India at 10 locations.

This was also Scotland’s first victory over the West Indies. Clive Lloyd’s team had won the first two editions in 1975 and 1979 and played the 1983 final where they were beaten by India. Matthew Cross (74 out of 107 balls) anchored the chase perfectly and it always looked like one team would win and it certainly wasn’t the West Indies.

With two games left, even if the West Indies win, they could get up to four points, while Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe already have six points in their three games.

Scotland are on four points with this win and would think an upset could help them sneak into the tournament proper.

The West Indies appear to be the final nail in the coffin for a cricket team that has been on a terminal decline for the past two decades.

While they won two T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016, performance in two traditional formats – Tests and ODIs is facing south.

Ironically, the West Indies were also forced to play the 2019 World Cup qualifier, but eventually managed to finish in the top two alongside Afghanistan to save themselves from embarrassment.

But a team that had in its ranks Nicholas Pooran, a recruit of Rs 16 crore IPL, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hossein, all who were part of this edition’s IPL, this is certainly it lowest point.

Perhaps the occurrence is symptomatic of times very different from the 1970s, when a few world-class cricketers from Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana, Antigua, Trinidad and Tobago came together and were the standard-bearers of the “Black Caribbean Community” that had been long suppressed .

The brilliant documentary ‘Fire in Babylon’ showed what cricket meant in the West Indies: it was not only flair, fun and frolic, but also a responsibility to the community.

It showed how the team came together after England captain Tony Greig remarked before the 1976 series that he would make them “crawl”, a derogatory term used for “Black Community”, referring to slavery.

Michael Holding spat fire at the Oval and Viv Richards scored a near triple hundred.

Their kind of cricket helped them become world beaters in limited overs cricket, first 60 overs and then 50 overs, as most of their top players in county or league cricket played in England.

But call it a sign of the times, the fire has died down and in the past decade highly skilled T20 mercenaries or Gun for Hire as one can refer to them have emerged who have not particularly cared about the benefits of the national cricket team . .

Perhaps the concept of multiple nations playing under one flag is flawed in the present day.

Also contributing negatively is the wealth that accompanies the T20 cricket caravan wherever it stands. The leagues have made it virtually impossible to have a quality West Indies team proud to wear the iconic maroon jersey.

Call it ironic that at the Zimbabwe tournament the man donning the coach’s cap was none other than the last World Cup winning skipper Darren Sammy, whose heart still bleeds for the West Indies.

In the commentary box, Carlos Brathwaite, who hit those four incredible sixes on that fateful evening in Kolkata, sat back seven seasons to win the 2016 T20 World Cup for the Caribbean.

The Richards, the Lloyds, the Holdings, the Roberts, the Garners, their legacy was in tatters, scattered across the lush green turf of Harare Sports Club grounds on July 1.

The Kieron Pollards, Dwayne Bravos, Andre Russells, Sunil Narines have refused again and again to play for the West Indies as international cricket had failed to secure the future they pursued for their families. So West Indian cricket lived in a comatose state.

Scotland just took the ‘patient’ off a ventilator on Saturday.

West Indian cricket is dead. Long live West Indies cricket.