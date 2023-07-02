Black hockey players see a new path to college, step forward for players of color

Meredith Lang founded a program a few years ago that introduced the sport of hockey to girls of color in Minnesota. She later started a second program that provided more intensive hockey training for girls who are underrepresented in the game.

Lang came up with an idea for an educational trip as part of these programs. She inquired about taking the girls to Tennessee State University to attend the historically black college and university (HBCU) in Nashville.

Complications prevented the trip from happening, but Lang can now envision one of her program’s students being able to play hockey at that school, instead of going there alone.

Tennessee State announced last week that it will become the first HBCU to play hockey starting in 2024. The school will first form a men’s team, followed by a women’s team once the school moves from club to varsity at the Division I level. The school hopes the transition will only take two or three years.

The school has already targeted Minnesota as a key recruiting area.

“We will look very closely in the Minneapolis area and even go as far north as we can,” said Nick Guerriero, Tennessee State’s assistant athletic director for hockey. “The state of Minnesota will be very welcome to the Tennessee State family.”

The news felt like a pinch point for those in Minnesota’s hockey community who are pouring their souls into making hockey more diverse and inclusive. People like Lang, who founded a non-profit last December called Mosaic Hockey Collective that supports 125 boys and girls of color.

An HBCU school that plays hockey “shows gatekeeper commitment, demonstrating our commitment to diversifying hockey,” Lang said.

The ripple effect can also be huge. The hope is that other HBCU schools will eventually join TSU in offering hockey. That would give black kids more opportunities to play collegiately, helping to create more interest and participation at the youth level.

“It takes one domino to fall and others to follow,” Lang said.

Lang moved from St. Louis to the Twin Cities when she was 12. As a black player on the girls’ team at Richfield High in the mid-1990s, she saw no other players who looked like her.

When she became the mother of two daughters who also wanted to play hockey, Lang found a calling to break down barriers. She started a grassroots movement to get more girls of color into the sport. Her first two programs, Hockey Nias and Minnesota Unbounded, had such an impact that Lang was named one of three finalists for the NHL’s Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award last year.

“A lot of times as black hockey players we just try to fit in, knowing we’re different,” she said. “We say we’re a hockey player and maybe our community doesn’t really understand why and how. But we love it so much. You see there’s progress and it’s important to others.”

Exact data on the number of BIPOC kids playing hockey in Minnesota is hard to pin down. Tony Zosel, founder of Youth Hockey Hub, said participation is “growing exponentially” and he immediately had big visions when he heard the news that Tennessee State would add hockey.

“We’re just depicting the possibilities,” he said. “This will be incredible. Something like this is a major coup for the growth of the game.”

Anthony Walsh’s mission is to drive that growth. Walsh, who is black, helped Edina to the state championship his senior year in 2013, then played club hockey at the University of North Dakota.

Walsh coaches youth hockey in Minneapolis. He graduated from Mitchell Hamline School of Law in June and wrote the book “Hockey is for Everyone”, published last year.

The drive to make hockey more diverse is close to Walsh’s heart. He often speaks to groups about overcoming barriers to participation. The financial component is one, but according to Walsh, basic hockey education is an essential first step.

He sees tremendous growth potential with Tennessee State adding hockey.

“Hopefully this is just the beginning,” he said. “We will be pioneers and go to these HBCUs and get that Black College experience while also having the opportunity to play Division I hockey.”

Lang’s organization focuses on helping players stay in hockey. The program offers weekly spring and summer practices with rotating guest coaches from Minnesota’s hockey community providing instruction. Players representing over 40 community associations are part of Mosaic.

During a recent practice session, Lang asked players how much they hope to play in college. Almost everyone raised their hand.

“We want to compete at the highest level, whatever that is for our kids,” Lang said.

Another road opened up for them last week. The hockey world got better as a result.