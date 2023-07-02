Zagitova’s fencing, Valieva’s break dance and Shcherbakova’s table tennis: the Moscow Sports Day was held in Luzhniki

Highlights: A big celebration was held in Luzhniki, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the sport in Moscow. Lokomotiv striker Artem Dzyuba addressed the fans. Grandmaster Sergey Karjakin held a simultaneous chess session. Alina Zagitova won the show competition in épée fencing. Anna Shcherbakova played table tennis, and Kamila Valieva took part in a break dance master class. Moscow sport celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

A big celebration was held in Luzhniki, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of sports in Moscow, in which famous Russian athletes took part. Lokomotiv striker Artem Dzyuba addressed the fans. Grandmaster Sergey Karjakin held a simultaneous chess session. And the skaters, in addition to demonstration performances, also tried themselves in other sports. Alina Zagitova won the sword fencing show competition, Anna Shcherbakova played table tennis and Kamila Valieva took part in a breakdance master class.

Moscow Sport celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. In honor of this event, a branded train was launched this week in the metro of the capital. And on Saturday, July 1, a big sports festival took place in Luzhniki. Guests of the event were waiting for a rich program, including numerous tournaments, games, trainings, master classes with the participation of famous athletes. The organizers were preparing for the sports complex to be visited by more than 200,000 people.

Most of all this time involved skaters. For an hour and a half, the strongest representatives of the Russian national team of several generations in the Small Sports Arena delighted the audience with demonstration numbers. Kamila Valieva appeared in a new snow-white dress and skated to “Dancing on Glass”. In a lyrical picture, Evgenia Medvedeva appeared under the musical composition “High”, and Mark Kondratyuk preferred the “Districts-Quarters” of the “Beasts” group.

Alexandra Trusova performed her own song “Two Wings”, written for her birthday. It was this number that became one of the most unexpected and daring. Immediately after completion, the audience sprinkled the ice with toys. There were so many that Alexei Yagudin, who was to ride next, had to help collect gifts.

Figure skaters also tried other sports. So, the Olympic champion Anna Shcherbakova, who did not go on the ice of the Small Sports Arena for health reasons, played table tennis.

“I used to play on vacation with my family, I studied with my father. He plays better, turns, muffles, I am in a more relaxed mode. We often play at training camp, at matches, at the World Cup there was a “bubble” when it was impossible to go out of the hotel, they also played there, ”Shcherbakova admitted in an interview with RIA Novosti.

The skater also said that after the Olympics her life became much more interesting, as the athlete was invited to various events and there were more opportunities.

“My life is now much more versatile. There is also development in other areas. But figure skating remains with me. I have been skating since I was three years old and have never been so passionate about anything,” says the skater. added.

Alina Zagitova chose a much more difficult sport for the test. If last year the girl boxed with Oleg Saitov, then this time she took part in a show duel with épée with Olympic champion Karina Aznavouryan.

“Boxing was a discovery for me last year, I started doing it myself for general development. I didn’t even think I would box here. Now I got the offer to spar with the Olympic fencing champion, she gave me a master class , but, of course, this was not enough, “Zagitova explained.

AGN “Moscow”

Novosiltsev Arthur

However, Aznavourian did not upset Alina’s fans and lost with a score of 14:15. At the same time, according to Karina, the opponent even received some good injections. The skater joked that she now has a few professional injuries in fencing.

“Was she afraid of injections? Today is a chaotic day. I didn’t have time to think about it. So the first blow to me, and I’m like, ouch, what was that? Maybe there will be a bruise, Match TV quoted Zagitova.

Alexandra Trusova opted for a less dynamic sport this time. Last year, during Athletics Week, she competed in the long jump, and on Saturday she tried petanque and even won 5:2. Kamila Valieva did not lag behind the rest. She took part in a break dance master class.

Evgenia Medvedeva refused to experiment in Luzhniki, but she was happy to talk to the fans after the demonstrations and talk about her experience skiing.

“There work completely different muscles. When you go skiing, you go out on the ice and stomp in the same way. Therefore, skis are contraindicated for us. And then I decided that I had to get everything out of life. I liked it , it’s great. This summer I plan to go wakeboarding. Let’s see if it works,” Medvedeva said.

Evgenia also shared her impressions of cooperation with Dynamo Moscow. Last season, the world champion interviewed the players for the club channel. According to the skater, professional teamwork is alien to her since she is a single skater.

“Although I skate in pairs, but these are two people, not more than a dozen. They are all so different – different ages, different upbringing. It was interesting to talk to them, to find out what they do at the training camp This is a completely different physical activity, different moral principles,” said Medvedeva.

AGN “Moscow”

Novosiltsev Arthur

Lokomotiv striker Artem Dzyuba, who also came to talk to the fans, could tell everything about football. But he was asked more not about the sport, but about the shows in which he starred with Leonid Slutsky.

“I like being in this role. Alone, kids, 18+. You don’t have to watch it! We enjoy this show, we have fun. We show what happens to the athletes in the locker room, because in sports you can’t talk all the time without swearing. “Sir, you gave a pass in the wrong direction”, that won’t work. I didn’t read the comments, but Slutsky did. If you are a football player in our country, you have you to be prepared for negativity. If you don’t like it, don’t watch. We don’t force anyone,” Dzyuba said.

At the same time, at the end of his sports career in show business, Artem is not going to leave. He is more interested in coaching.

“I’m thinking about it, I want to know what it’s like to be on the other side. I’m interested,” Dzyuba admitted.

Sergey Karjakin also took part in the event. The grandmaster held a simultaneous chess session on 20 boards simultaneously.

“Everything went well today, the minimum task was not to get heat stroke. The games were not easy, I lost points and even lost one to a child probably ten years old. But it was clear that he was engaged in chess, Karjakin said.

It should be noted that Luzhniki did not run out of unpleasant surprises. For example, the security service had to cancel fan meetings and press approaches to Valieva and Trusova. As explained by the organizers, this decision was made so that the stampede that arose when Shcherbakova appeared would not be repeated.

The evening ended with a big concert in which famous artists took part, including Sergey Lazarev, Lyusya Subbotina, Anatoly Tsoi, Niletto and Rita Dakota.