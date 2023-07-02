Blue Jackets signs Adam Fantilli to an entry-level three-year contract





The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed center Adam Fantilli to an entry-level three-year deal, the club’s general manager and deputy governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Fantilli was selected third overall by the Blue Jackets during the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

GUARANTEE YOUR CHANCE TO SEE ADAM FANTILLI Fantilli, 18, recorded 30 goals and 35 assists for 65 points with 10 power play goals, 145 shots on target and a +31 plus/minus rating in 36 games in his freshman campaign at the University of Michigan in 2022-23. He became the third freshman in NCAA history to win the Hobey Baker Award, along with Paul Kariya (1993 with Maine) and Jack Eichel (2015 with Boston University), after leading all college players in goals, points, points per game (1.81), goals per game (0.83), and assists per game (tie, 0.97). The center was named the NCAA Top Collegiate Rookie (Tim Taylor Award) and the Big 10 Freshman of the Year after leading Michigan to the Big 10 Championships. He was also named to the NCAA First All-American Team, the First-Team All-Big 10 and the Big 10 All-Freshman Team. Born in Nobleton, Ontario, Fantilli scored 55-55-110 with 115 penalty minutes in 103 career outings with the Chicago Steel in the 2020-22 United States Hockey League. He was named to the First All-USHL Team after leading the club in goals scored 37-37-74 in 54 games in 2021-22. In 2020-21, he led the Steel to the Clark Cup Championship going 18-18-36 in 49 games, going 8-1-9 in eight playoff appearances. He was named the USHL Clark Cup Most Valuable Player and the USHL Second-Team All-Rookie Team. The 6-2, 195-pound center represented Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Championships (1-2-3 in 10 games) and 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships (2-3-5 in seven games), helping the country capture gold medals in both tournaments. He also posted 1-5-6 in four games at the 2022 IIHF U18 World Championships. FULL ADAM FANTILLI STATISTICS

