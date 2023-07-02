BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe talks timeline for football competitiveness, facility upgrades and Big 12 expansion

Provo BYU has officially entered the Big 12 Conference and now work is starting to get competitive in the Power Five.

That means updates in all areas of the athletic department, including increased financial commitments, facility overhauls, recruiting and more. BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe spoke about the immediate issues facing his program, and what the way forward will be for the athletic department in its first few years in the Big 12.

We have a lot of work to do, Holmoe said. We’ve been preparing for a year now. And whether we prepare in the right way, we will soon find out. But I know there is so much work ahead. Were ready to go and where we want to be.

How long will Kalani Sitakes’ runway take to get BYU competitive in the Big 12?

The transition to the Power Five was grueling for football programs. The University of Utah has taken several years to build enough back-end depth to become a lasting winner in the Pac-12. It had several five-win seasons in its early years as it experienced growing pains.

That appears to be the case at BYU as well. Just looking at where it sits in recruiting, it’s not going to have the same depth as the rest of the conference. According to 247Sports, BYU is currently in the bottom four of the Big 12 in terms of recruiting. The most recent recruiting class ranks 70th in the country.

So the natural question is how long is Holmoe willing to give Sitake to make BYU a Big 12 winner?

Holmoe said he understands there will be public pressure for the football program to win quickly. But he didn’t put a timeline on it.

It will take time, Holmoe said. I don’t know how many people are really here, how much time they’re going to give us. So we’re not giving ourselves some sort of false number of years it’s going to take. That would be crazy.

That said, Holmoe did indicate that BYU should see an increase in recruiting staff quickly and that won’t be an excuse.

Recruiting is always hard, but you have a bit of an edge when you have that title and have an autonomy five conference with you, Holmoe said. So that helped a lot. It will help because you build depth, maybe bring in stronger personnel. And a variety of staff so you're not as one-dimensional as you may appear to be.

I think people will chuckle and say, “You’ll see what it’s really like to play big,” he continued. I understand. I played in the big time. And it’s hard. You play game after game after game, you really have to be at your best. You have to stay healthy.

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU is celebrating its participation in the Big 12 Conference with a large party with numerous activities on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Is the LaVell Edwards Stadium getting an overhaul? And what is the plan with facilities?

Holmoe acknowledged that LaVell Edwards Stadium is lagging behind the rest of the Big 12 in amenities compared to the rest of the Big 12. BYU recently built a terrace in an end zone and modernized the corporate sponsorship lounge in the concourse.

However, it still lacks plush seating and some of the modern updates that other schools are making. Houston, for example, is adding more than a dozen suites to its stadium before the Big 12.

We have excellent venues, but in this day and age of college athletics, you can see it’s like keeping up with the Joneses, Holmoe said. … It’s a great place to play. But that’s a stadium that needs some work.

Still, Holmoe said he won’t be chasing stadium updates just because the rest of the Big 12 incoming members Houston, Central Florida and Cincinnati are doing it.

We don’t do that at BYU, he said. It’s just not our style. It’s not the way to do our business.

Not only the football stadium needs work. BYU doesn’t have activities that focus only on football and build something that almost every other incoming member raises money for. BYU also still shares its indoor practice facility. The locker rooms haven’t been updated in years.

Outside of football, other venues, such as the Marriott Center, will likely need evaluation. Built in 1971, it doesn’t have the suites or modern updates that most arenas do.

Olympic facilities, we have some plans to pursue those, Holmoe said. That will start soon. But it’s like, what do we want to do? When do we want to realize it?

Holmoe did acknowledge that there will be some pressure from his own staff and coaches to update the facilities, especially as the rest of the incoming Big 12 members are doing it.

Some of those schools are a little further behind, Holmoe said. It’s exciting for me to know they’re already in the game [of updates this] fast. That keeps me awake and keeps us all awake. I’m sure all of our coaches playing in those new locations will say, ‘Hey, I saw the new Cincinnati, Houston and UCF facility. That’s going to happen.

There is the argument that facilities are less important than zero money in recruiting now. Holmoe said this will factor into his decision-making process.

The most important thing about facilities is that it’s recruiting, Holmoe said. NIL is recruiting. Everything comes back to recruitment. All of our coaches have come to us and said, okay, now we’re in the Big 12. I need this. We note that. The question will be when, how and why.

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tom Holmoe, director of athletics at BYU, adds his name to the alumni wall below the class of 1982 as he participates in festivities organized to mark the school’s participation in the Big 12 conference to be celebrated on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

How does BYU’s athletic department compare financially to the rest of the league?

Houston athletic director Chris Pezman recently said he wants his athletic department to meet a $100 million budget to be competitive in the Big 12.

The Cougars are on their way. Right now their budget is about $78 million and that number will increase as Big 12 revenue kicks in.

With BYU, athletic department numbers are not publicly available. But does Holmoe have his own number that BYU needs to be competitive?

Holmoe, at least publicly, said no. However, he acknowledged that money will be a push to keep, recruit and function coaches in the Power Five for years to come.

I may see why [Pezman] says so, said Holmoe. There are certain things he wants to do. Each of us who come in has different strengths. With Houston, I don’t get specifics, but they have some campaigns and some things that are super important to them. But I guess I never really had a number. I don’t think the number is important.

We have goals and forecasts. But we don’t have a number to shoot at. It costs money to compete with these dogs.

Holmoe indicated that the priority, also financially, is with football.

Your priority in the Big 12 is football, make no mistake, Holmoe said.

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU is celebrating its participation in the Big 12 Conference with a large party with numerous activities on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Where does Holmoe stand in terms of possible expansion with the Big 12?

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has said he wants the Big 12 to be a 14-man league even after Texas and Oklahoma leave. That would mean that at some point two schools will be added.

Colorado, Arizona, Utah and Arizona State have been put forward as possible candidates for more than a year.

For Holmoe, he said he wasn’t aware of many of those discussions internally. He said Yormark usually allows member schools to focus on the current conference, and then brings them bigger-picture ideas, such as reshuffling.

When you read what Brett Yormark said in public, you can only imagine what he said in private, Holmoe said. I think there’s no doubt about it, [realignment] is one of the key elements of future conferences. There are so many changes right now.

More broadly, Holmoe spoke to BYU’s new dynamic at a conference. It will be an adjustment for BYU football to be back in conference after 12 years of independence. It won’t be able to move as unilaterally as it did in the past.

“I’ve been in meetings for a year and a half,” Holmoe said. And it seems that the cooperation with the schools has been very strong. And I don’t expect that to change. If there is politics, they will hurt us.