The end is near: are we ready for a Rafa-less tennis world?
And who would know better than Rafael Nadal. After exhausting all other options, he finally decided to go under the knife earlier in June due to a tendon injury that had kept him out of competition since January.
When he missed the French Open, which has become synonymous with him, for the first time in 19 years, many thought his sheer stubbornness could result in a goodbye. But the grass of this Wimbledon will be as bleak for his fans as the red clay of Paris.
If only these treasures weren’t as fragile as they are precious and beautiful. Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s words reflect many feelings at this time.
Because, Roger Federer retired at 41. Nadal is 37. Mathematical logic would have given the latter another year or two to make more records. Maybe a Grand Slam title or two more to add to that 22?
Well, Nadal may not be taking center court at Wimbledon, but many are certainly thinking of him. Nicholas Kyrgios for sure. He revealed in the recent part 2 of Netflix’s Break Point that Nadal’s second-round loss at Wimbledon in 2019 was so crushing that he ended up having to be committed to a psychiatric ward. His frustration was evident as he literally shot at Nadal during the match. He wanted to punch him right in the chest. Still, Kyrgios was always impressed by Nadal’s ability to handle pressure and bounce back from injuries. That’s why it was hard to say whether Novak Djokovic was skeptical or relieved when he said that many people had already retired him a decade ago, but he kept going, on Nadal’s goal to retire in 2024.
Djokovic certainly did not miss the fact that Nadal was not part of the Roland Garros draw. After all, he had only managed to beat him twice and lose on eight, and to do that he had to leave his heart and guts on the field. But when he announced he’s going to live his last season (of his career), I felt a part of me is leaving with him too, he said.
Maybe it’s time to let it sink in that we might be staring into a tennis world without Nadal.
Federer is sure.
The two might have pulled out all the stops to beat each other, the mutual respect and camaraderie always made the duo straight favorites in the Big 3 or GOAT talks. The effect was also noticeable among the fans. So much so that Nadal fans would rather see Federer take the title, if not him, but not Djokovic. That Roger-Rafa photo of both sitting, holding hands and crying during the farewell to the former at Laver Cup last year says it all.
However, they have become distant.
It could also show a little bit how much he struggles with his body, Federer said. It’s always been this way, when he thinks things aren’t going so well, we kind of get separated.
Is this really the end of an era; time to pass the baton?
However, Djokovic has no plans to retire, but things could change soon. I am 36.
Age no longer seems to be a mere number. The hunt for the next heir to the throne is on.
After his victory at Queens Club last Sunday, some could already see streaks of Nadal-like dominance in Carlos Alcaraz. Both are from Spain Both won their first grass title at Queens Club 15 years apart Alcaraz became the first player to beat Djokovic and Nadal back-to-back on clay (Madrid Open 2022) The younger Spaniard also became the first teenager in the Open Era tops the men’s ranking after winning the US Open in 2022.
Well, in a fortnight from this Monday, we will know how helpful World No. 1 and Wimbledon top seed Alcaraz is proving in helping many to move on. If it already! Or, Djokovic would rather settle the GOAT debate once and for all, statistically speaking. But I think that as long as Rafa is still playing, you can’t give a definitive answer to that, says Federer.
For Nadal looked too good to be a man about to retire when he recently appeared at a charity golf event, and at his academy on Wednesday where he also unveiled his statue. The towering one at Roland Garros is appropriately made of stainless steel. After all, his determination makes even Loki cry.
The argument lives on!
The rest are just wishes and hopes, the most fragile things.
