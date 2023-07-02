CNS Family Table Tennis Tournament: A global gathering of ping pong enthusiasts in Shanghai





With the aim of promoting cultural integration and strengthening ties between expatriates and local communities, City News Service and Shanghai University of Sport organized the “CNS Family: Table Tennis Tournament”. It was held on Saturday at the International Table Tennis Federation Museum and China Table Tennis Museum in Huangpu District. The event was designed to bring people from different countries together through their shared love of table tennis. The tournament attracted 23 ping pong enthusiasts from 10 countries, including the United States, Luxembourg, Japan, Germany and Hungary. They were joined by foreign families living in Shanghai, from India, Morocco and other countries. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE The participants visited the International Table Tennis Federation Museum, played interactive table tennis games and finally competed in exciting doubles competitions. Vivien Scholz, from Germany, and Parthiban Rockfeller, from India, showed exceptional talent and unwavering dedication to secure their place as the winners of the tournament. They received awards from Ding Song, the famous table tennis world champion. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE One of the participants, Lorinczi Zsanett from Hungary, expressed her enthusiasm to be part of the event. “The CNS Family Tennis Tournament brought together players from all corners of the world and I have loved being a part of it,” she said. Zsanett, who traveled to Shanghai specifically to participate in the summer camp, emphasized the popularity of table tennis in her home country. She viewed her participation in the tournament as a dream come true and expressed her eagerness to participate in table tennis championships in Hungary, showing off the skills she acquired in the event. Abdusaid Saidahmatov, from Uzbekistan, a passionate table tennis enthusiast and PhD student at the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, also expressed his enthusiasm. “Being part of the tournament was an incredible experience,” said Saidahmatov. He appreciated the opportunity not only to deepen his knowledge of the sport, but also to visit the museum. He was grateful for the chance to interact with fellow tennis enthusiasts and be a part of such a remarkable event. CNS Family is a program aimed at organizing events for connecting expat families in Shanghai. The program continues to bridge cultural divides and create opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds to come together through the universal language of sport.

