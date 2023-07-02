USC’s Courtney Jaco Promoted To Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach





Women’s Basketball | July 01, 2023 Courtney Jacob has been promoted to assistant coach for the USC women’s basketball program for the upcoming 2023-24 season, head coach Lindsay Gottlieb announced today (July 1). Jaco has served as director of player development on Gottlieb’s staff for the past two seasons, and her promotion allows her to serve in coaching and recruiting roles for the Women of Troy. “ Courtney Jacob is a ‘Trojan for Life’ in the best sense of the word,” Gottlieb said of Jaco. “As a player, she was hardworking, disciplined, successful and respected. She has taken those qualities with her in her professional career. She is knowledgeable and relatable: a great resource for our players. Sharp, prepared, personable, Courtney is a rising star in the coaching world. “I’m thrilled to announce her promotion to assistant coach, and I’m thankful that Courtney is with us as we strive every day to make her alma mater the elite program in women’s college basketball.” As an assistant coach for the Trojans, Jaco takes on coaching and scouting on and off the field, along with recruiting responsibilities. She continues to oversee USC player development, including film work and individual assessment and training, as well as financial literacy and career development for the Women of Troy. Jaco also acts as a liaison for resources such as nutrition, mental performance and recovery. USC’s No. 2 3-point shooter of all time and a Pac-12 champion, Jaco returned to Troy in 2019 to serve as the video coordinator for USC women’s basketball. Before that, Jaco played professionally overseas and spent a season as a women’s basketball intern at Stanford. Before concluding her USC playing career in 2017, Jaco was awarded back-to-back All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention and earned Pac-12 All-Defensive Honorable Mention as a senior. She still stands as USC’s most prolific 3-point shooter, No. 1 all-time with a career effort of 35.8 percent from outside the arc, as she moved up to No. 2 all-time with her 217 threes landed. A freshman on USC’s 2014 Pac-12 Tournament Championship team, Jaco would finish her USC career with 65 starts in 127 appearances as a Trojan. Jaco played a season professionally in Greece with Esperides club where she was the team’s second leading scorer with 12.2 points per game in 2018-19. A three-time Pac-12 All-Academic Honorable Mention recipient, Jaco earned a master’s degree in communications management from USC and a bachelor’s degree in psychology with minors in nonprofits, philanthropy, and volunteerism. The Compton native was preparing for Los Angeles Windward School. Jaco also served as the video coordinator for the WNBA’s New York Liberty in 2020 and 2021.

