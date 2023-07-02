Sports
What each team must do to qualify for the Cricket World Cup
Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe run flawlessly through the Cricket World Cup Qualifier, but two other teams in the chasing peloton can also dream of a crucial top-two spot.
1996 World Cup champions Sri Lanka and ICC Mens Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 hosts Zimbabwe each have one leg in the showpiece in India after an unbeaten start to their qualifying campaigns.
The two pacemakers won all of their group matches to take four points into the Super Six stage, and have since backed that up with another crucial win.
The hot streaks see Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe lead the Super Six standings ahead of their crunch clash, while only the top two teams at the end of the tournament will qualify for the 2023 ICC Mens Cricket World Cup.
The West Indies will not be among those qualifiers, after the two-time Cricket World Cup champions took zero points in the Super Six stage and then crashed out with a crushing defeat to Scotland.
But with each Super Six team still having two games to play, most have a way to go to the men’s ICC Cricket World Cup in India later this year.
Here’s what each team must do to qualify for the Cricket World Cup:
Super Six Played: 3
Won Super Six: 3 (Oman, Scotland, Netherlands)
Super Six Points: 6
Net run rate: +1,832
Still to play: Zimbabwe (July 2), West Indies (July 7)
Sri Lanka are in ominous form going into the Cricket World Cup qualifier, limiting each of their opponents to a total of less than 200 runs during their unbeaten run so far.
The upcoming clash with Zimbabwe looms as a preview of the final of the tournament, although Sri Lanka will rightfully be more focused on securing victory first that would cement their spot at the Cricket World Cup.
Sri Lanka will still hold qualification hopes in their own hands even if they drop the game against the hosts, but may need to beat the unpredictable West Indies to secure a spot in India.
A strong net run-rate following their emphatic victory over Oman in particular has also put the former champions in a leading position, but a victory over Zimbabwe will certainly secure that.
Chance of qualification: Very high
Super Six Played: 3
Won Super Six: 3 (Netherlands, West Indies, Oman)
Super Six Points: 6
Net run rate: +0.752
Still to play: Sri Lanka (July 2), Scotland (July 4)
The hosts of the tournament are in much the same position as Sri Lanka with identical win-loss records and an enthralling showdown against the opposing team so far.
Victory over Sri Lanka would cement Zimbabwe’s position at the Cricket World Cup in India, but they would probably still need a victory over Scotland or other results to seal it.
A loss to Sri Lanka would be costly, but not necessarily disastrous for Zimbabwe, as their follow-up match against Scotland would then be a second chance to confirm their spot.
If Zimbabwe lost in both high-stakes clashes, they would be in grave danger of handing over a spot in the Cricket World Cup to one of the teams currently below them.
But with a formidable batting line-up fueling their success on home soil, Zimbabwe are well placed to enter a Cricket World Cup for the 10th time after missing out in 2019.
Chance of qualification: High
Super Six Played: 3
Won Super Six: 2 (Oman, West Indies)
Super Six Points: 4
Net run rate: +0.188
Still to play: Zimbabwe (July 4), Netherlands (July 6)
Scotland gave their qualification hopes a huge boost with an impressive victory over the West Indies, while effectively knocking out the two-time Cricket World Cup champions at the same time.
But Scotland will likely need to win both of their remaining matches to be in with a chance of qualifying for the Cricket World Cup in India.
A loss to rampant Sri Lanka in the group stage could prove costly, but they are now hoping for the same team to win against hosts Zimbabwe in their upcoming Super Six clash.
That result would put Scotland’s qualification hopes in their own hands, as their own victory over hosts Zimbabwe would level the two teams with only the visitors left with a game to play.
Two more wins could also take Scotland past Sri Lanka, but they would have to hope the Asian nation drops both their remaining matches.
Chance of qualification: OK
Super Six Played: 3
Won Super Six: 1 (West Indies)
Super Six Points: 2
Net run rate: -0.560
Still to play: Oman (July 3), Scotland (July 6)
The Netherlands stormed into the Super Six stage with a thrilling Super Over win over the West Indies, shocking both Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka with brilliant at bats.
Those honorable losses to the tournament’s standouts still look set to cost the Netherlands dear, as even a few wins in their remaining Super Six fixtures are unlikely to lift them to a top-two spot.
There is still hope for the Netherlands, but they would need to win both of their remaining matches by significant margins to increase their low net run rate and achieve several results.
But the Netherlands has already shown in the World Cup qualifier cricket that it would be reckless to write them off too early.
Chance of qualification: Low
Super Six Played: 3
Won Super Six: 0
Super Six Points: 0
Net run rate: -0.510
Still to play: Oman (July 5), Sri Lanka (July 7)
The two-time Cricket World Cup champions will not be part of the showpiece for the first time ever after a devastating loss to Scotland ended their qualification hopes.
The West Indies took zero points in the Super Six stage after the Netherlands snatched a thrilling victory from them in a Super Over during the group stage, while also running out of wickets in a competitive chase against Zimbabwe.
The Caribbean side will want to save face against Oman and perhaps shake up the Super Six final standings against Sri Lanka, but will otherwise have to focus on what went wrong and how to turn it around.
Chance of qualification: No
Super Six Played: 3
Won Super Six: 0
Super Six Points: 0
Net run rate: -2,139
Still to play: Netherlands (July 3), West Indies (July 5)
Oman started their tournament with some smashing wins over Ireland and the UAE, but were probably even more impressive when they scared the hell out of Zimbabwe as they went after 332 in the Super Six opener.
The Asian nation will now be looking for at least one more victory to end their encouraging campaign on a high, although a spot in the Cricket World Cup is already out of reach.
Chance of qualification: No
|
Sources
2/ https://www.icc-cricket.com/news/3564159
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Before PM Modis’ visit, France offers to co-develop an engine for combat aircraft | Latest India News
- British minister’s bitter resignation highlights division within Sunak’s party
- What each team must do to qualify for the Cricket World Cup
- San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time and where to watch
- USC’s Courtney Jaco Promoted To Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach
- Tavleen Singh writes: It’s time for PM Modi to get rid of his speechwriters
- CNS Family Table Tennis Tournament: A global gathering of ping pong enthusiasts in Shanghai
- Android Auto finally removes annoying restrictions when using Google Maps
- Where are the repairs in the United States
- Google Maps gets major update to Android Auto, bringing navigation to mobile phones
- Former CIA operative shares what the Wagner Rebellion reveals about Putin
- Almost 1,000 arrested in fourth night of riots in France – BBC News