USC Football Recruiting: Trojans Dive into Big Ten Footprint for Three-Star DL





USC dove into the Big Ten footprint for the newest member of its recruiting class of 2024. Deyvid Palepale, a defensive lineman from Landisville, Pennsylvania, committed to the Trojans over Penn State and Michigan on Saturday. His commitment came one day after the Trojans earned a commitment from Braylon Conley, a three-star cornerback from Humble, Texas. Here’s what you need to know: Palepale is ranked #652 overall and #63 in the 247Sports Composite.

He is the sixth member of the Trojans 2024 class to live east of the Mississippi River, but the first from a state to host a Big Ten program.

USC has not signed a Pennsylvania player since Cary Angeline in the Class of 2016.

Conley is ranked No. 469 overall and No. 41 at cornerback. He also had offers from Arkansas, Auburn and Colorado, among others.

USC’s class now ranks #6 nationally and includes 17 pledges. What do these commitments mean for USC? USC needs size in its defense line. The West Coast has simply not produced enough great defensive linemen in recent years. So even though Palepale only has three stars, he has the size and frame needed to be a solid player in the future. Clearly he has potential if Michigan and Penn State were in the mix. So it was a good draw from the Big Ten country. Meanwhile, Conley is another addition to the Trojans’ defensive back class, which is already strong. The USC staff has made a concerted effort in Texas, and Conley’s dedication is a result of that. Morales Required reading (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

