





Fresh from breaking a tie with Rafael Nadal for 23 Slams at the French Open the 36-year-old Djokovic will comfortably be the overwhelming favorite at the All England Club when he begins his title defense on Monday.

With a 10th Australian Open and a third Roland Garros already under his belt this season, an eighth win at Wimbledon would see Djokovic need only the US Open in September to match Rod Laver’s sweep of all four majors in 1969 .

“He takes your legs, then he takes your soul, then he digs your grave and you have a funeral and you’re dead. Goodbye. Thank you for coming,” said coach Goran Ivanisevic when asked to win the Grand Slam of the write Serbian. way of thinking.

Djokovic won the title in his last four visits to Wimbledon and has not lost on Center Court since the 2013 final.

His 86 match wins are surpassed only by the now-retired Federer and are more than the rest of the current top 20 combined.

Of those players, only two — Cameron Norrie and Hubert Hurkacz — have made it to the Wimbledon semifinals.

None of his top five rivals have progressed beyond the last 16, with two-time champion Nadal sitting out the rest of the year with injury.

However, Alcaraz conceded important ground by admitting that the stress and strain of facing Djokovic in the semifinals at the French Open caused the spasms that led to his defeat.

Ivanisevic described Djokovic as “incredible”.

“He still moves like a cat on the field. He’s there. Like a Ninja, he’s everywhere. He’ll find some kind of motivation to win 24, maybe 25, who knows where the end will be.”

Not surprisingly, Alcaraz has tried to draw all the attention to Djokovic.

“I saw that Djokovic has never lost a match on Center Court since 2013 when he lost to Andy Murray – so it’s been 10 years, it’s crazy,” said Alcaraz, who made the last 16 in 2022 before falling to Jannik Sinner.

“But I hope the public will have my back in changing that statistic.” Moscow-born Elena Rybakina was the 2022 women’s champion.

Her decision to move to Kazakhstan in 2018 proved a wise move when all Russian players were suspended last year.

However, her chances of successfully defending her title have suffered a setback as she failed to shake off a virus that forced an early withdrawal from the French Open.

Iga Swiatek, the world number one and four-time major winner, who is looking for a maiden Wimbledon title to add to her US and French Open crowns, has yet to progress past the last 16.

The 22-year-old Pole made her first grass court semi-finals this week in Germany’s Bad Homburg before suspected food poisoning forced her to withdraw.

“I have to take care of myself. I hope I’m well soon,” she said.

World number two Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, suspended last year for her country’s support of Russia in the war in Ukraine, made it to the semifinals in 2021.

Sixth in the table, Ons Jabeur came second 12 months ago and became grass champion in Birmingham in 2021.

Sentimental votes for a potential women’s champion will be cast for 43-year-old five-time winner Venus Williams and 2011 and 2014 champion Petra Kvitova, the only player in the top 10 over 30.

