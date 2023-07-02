Former Bulldogs captains respond to women’s pro hockey shake-up – Duluth News Tribune

DULUTH Former Minnesota captains Duluth Anna Klein and Sydney Brodt spent the 2022-23 season playing for the Minnesota Whitecaps in the Premier Hockey Federation, with both planning to return to that team and league in 2023-24.

Whitecaps captain Brodt had just signed a two-year extension to the Twin Cities franchise earlier this month and Klein was in the process of renegotiating her original two-year deal signed a year ago after the league doubled its salary cap for next season.

Now both of them are unemployed and their professional hockey careers are on the line following Friday’s announcement that the PHF, which was known as the National Women’s Hockey League from 2015-2021, had been taken over by a new professional hockey league hosted by Billie Jean King , the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association and others.

The PHF will end with immediate effect and players’ contracts will be void on July 10. The new league will start playing in January 2024.

It’s crazy to think we’ve been talking about this for so long, said Brodt, who was a member of the PWHPA in 2020-21 before playing in Sweden in 2021-2022 and the PHF a year ago. Women’s hockey needs a real professional league. It’s definitely bittersweet because I was really excited for next year’s Whitecaps season. Our team was just wrapping up and I was really looking forward to it, but at the same time it’s an exciting, exciting time. Once we get over the uncertainty of it, it’s going to be very, very cool to see what happens in the future.

Former Bulldogs signed with PHF for 2023-24: Anneke Linser Metropolitan Rivets

Naomi Rye Metropolitan Riveters

Katerina Mrazova Metropolitan Riveters

Emma Soderberg Connecticut whale

Catherine Daoust Montreal Force

Elizabeth Giguere Montréal Force

Maggie Flaherty Minnesota White Caps

Sydney Brodt Minnesota White Caps

Sidney Morin Minnesota White Caps

Anna Klein Minnesota White Caps

Ashleigh Brykaliuk Minnesota White Caps

Jessica Healey Buffalo Beauts Former Bulldogs in PWHPA in 2022-23: Jocelyn Larocque

Brigette Lacquette

Maddie Rooney

Demi Crossman

Ija Gavrilova

The uncertainty for players like Brodt and Klein stems from the fact that very little has been made public or shared with players about this new professional hockey league at this point.

No teams have been announced. No locations are known. No salary information has been provided. Will players everywhere be able to sign as free agents like in the PHF, or will there be a draft? How long are seasons and how many games will they play?

The league doesn’t even have a name yet.

Much of what has been reported has come from anonymous sources, such as the new six-team league, the PHF had seven with 23 players each.

All New Leagues revealed six months before it will supposedly drop the puck that it will be led in part by King and backed financially by Mark and Kimbra Walter, who have controlling interests in Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. The Walters also have stakes in England’s Premier League NBA’s LA Lakers and Chelsea Football Club.

The Walters and their new league have acquired all of the PHF’s assets, including the Minnesota Whitecaps, and are negotiating a collective bargaining agreement with the PWHPA, which has boycotted all North American women’s hockey leagues since the dissolution of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League in 2019 . including the NWHL/PHF.

I have always believed that professional sports should bring the highest level of performance and organization, and this new league will have the support and resources needed to represent the very best in women’s hockey, Mark Walter said in a PHF press release Friday.

PHF players were summoned via Zoom to a town hall-style meeting on Thursday night, where they were told the league had been acquired and their contracts had been released.

According to Klein, players will be offered severance pay and a $1 million pool will be set aside for players who do not continue their professional hockey careers in the new league or elsewhere, such as Europe.

Minnesota Duluth forward Anna Klein (19) skates with the puck against Minnesota State forward Kelsey King (20) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Clint Austin/File/Duluth News Tribune

Klein said her pro hockey career could very well be over after one season, making her eligible for that pool depending on how things go. She attends pharmacy school at the University of Minnesota while playing professional hockey. The PHF had a regular season schedule of 24 games in 2022-23. She still has three years to go to school.

If there is currently no franchise in Minnesota, something circulating through the rumor mill or if she were to be drafted by a team elsewhere, Klein said she couldn’t leave pharmacy school to continue in the tumultuous world of women’s professional hockey.

I’m not going to pass my pharmacy school. I need to be in the state of Minnesota. It just wouldn’t work for me. So things aren’t looking good for me as of now, said Klein, who helped lead the Bulldogs to the NCAA title game as a senior in 2021-2022 with 19 goals and 31 assists while playing alongside Elizabeth Giguere (who did this outside of the season signed with the PHFs Montreal Force) and Gabbie Hughes.

It’s super sad and it’s sad to just let it end randomly, Klein said of the PHF. But at the same time, I think this ultimately benefits women’s hockey. When I look at it from that perspective, I think it’s important.

Klein repeated that sentiment a number of times, that the end of the PHF stings, but that the future of women’s hockey is exciting. The timing of everything is what baffled her, she said.

For the past more than two months, the PHF has signed new and returning players to one- and two-year contracts, some worth more than $100,000. The Whitecaps announced two, two-year contracts this week, Ohio State’s Paetyn Levis on Monday and Natalie Snodgrass on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the new league will not begin play until January 2024, with the 2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship looming in April. The PHF season is set to start around October, meaning even those who will benefit from the new league will have to find a way to stay afloat until then.

So does Brodt, who still believes she made the right choice a year ago by coming to the PHF.

At the time, I just felt super good about the stability and how we were going to be compensated financially, Brodt said of the PHF. It was real competition and I felt like I was growing hockey in Minnesota. I just felt that the PHF was the best league to play in last season, and I still believe it was.