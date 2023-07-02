Sports participation in Udham Singh Nagar is declining as player registrations fall by 28% due to fees increase





RUDRAPUR : The Udham Singh Nagar district is witnessing a worrying decline participation in sports , with statistics showing a significant decrease in the number of registered players in several stadiums. The drop stands at 27.75 percent, indicating growing dissatisfaction among players.

The main reason for this drop is believed to be the “recent government decision to increase sports fees”. While individuals are hesitant to openly voice their concerns, there is a growing consensus that these fee increases will “inevitably affect Uttarakhand’s medal prospects at the upcoming National Games” to be held in the state next year.

In the training camps held in the district, players have registered for different games. Entries are as follows: 71 in athletics, 21 in basketball, 15 in kho-kho, 40 in kabaddi, 36 in badminton, 76 in taekwondo, 48 in boxing, 15 in karate, 16 in handball, 40 in soccer, 40 in cricket, 52 in Sepak Takraw, 34 in volleyball, 35 in judo, 09 in weightlifting, 20 in hockey and 10 in table tennis (TT).

In concrete terms, the government has implemented substantial rate increases in disciplines such as table tennis, judo, tennis and swimming. The monthly fees for these sports have skyrocketed from Rs 150 to Rs 1000 for table tennis, judo and lawn tennis, and from Rs 600 to Rs 1500 for swimming. As a result, the number of registered players is in Manoj Sarkar Stadium Rudrapur, kashipur , Bazpur , Gadarpur, Khatima, Sitarganj and Kichha fell from 800 to 578 this year compared to the previous year. “This decline in player registrations will undoubtedly affect the medal tally of the state in the National Games to be held in Uttarakhand next year,” said up-and-coming cricketer Manav Arora.

Girish Chandra Kumar, the district sports official, said, “The ongoing holidays have contributed to the current low player registration rates. We expect participation numbers to gradually increase in various sports disciplines. Although there has been a slight drop in registrations, efforts are being made to address this issue and revive enthusiasm among potential players.”

A remarkable development for sports enthusiasts is that the training camp fees for various disciplines have risen sharply in the past year. Cricket, athletics, hockey, football, wrestling, weightlifting, volleyball, handball and kabaddi have all witnessed notable increases in their annual costs. These sports, previously priced at $125, now require participants to pay as much as $300 for continued training.

In addition, certain sports have witnessed an even bigger jump in their fees. Badminton, known for its popularity and intensive training regimens, used to demand Rs 500 but has now been significantly increased to Rs 1000 for ongoing coaching. Similarly, table tennis, judo and lawn tennis have experienced significant increases in their costs, with fees previously set at £150 and now as much as £1000 for continued training.

Entry fees for amateur players vary by sport and game. For badminton, squash and tennis the entry fee was €500, but it has now been increased to €1000. For other indoor games the entry fee was €300, but it now costs €1000. In swimming, amateur players used to pay £800, but now that has risen to £2,000.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/city/dehradun/sports-participation-in-udham-singh-nagar-declines-as-player-registrations-drop-by-28-due-to-fee-increase/articleshow/101422638.cms

