Live Updates | Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Cricket Live Score, 2 July: Nepal top after UAE lost 4 wickets

Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers 7th Place Playoff Preview
Nepal and the UAE will compete for a 7th place in the semi-finals of the playoffs 2. Both teams failed to reach the Super Sixes after a disappointing first round showing. Nepal suffered defeats against the West Indies, Zimbabwe and the Netherlands while recording a victory over the US.
The UAE, on the other hand, failed to win a single game, losing to Sri Lanka, Oman, Ireland and Scotland.
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifications 7th Place Playoff Details
Date and time: July 2, 12:30 p.m
Location: We Dared Sports Club, Harare
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers 7th Place Playoff Pitch Report
The field will be good for hitting with the flat track offered. Teams have been able to put in great runs here, while the chasing teams have managed to cross the line without breaking a sweat.
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers 7th Place Playoff Weather Update
The weather will be clear and there is no threat of rain. The temperature will be between 22 and 8 degrees.
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifications 7th Place Playoff Live Streaming
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier 7th place playoff can be watched on Star Sports channels while live streaming will be available on Hotstar.
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifications 7th Place Playoff Games 11
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi
UAE: Muhammad Waseem(c), Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind(w), Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah
