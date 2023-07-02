Andy Murray calls a Saudi Arabian power grab in tennis INEVITABLE

Saudi Arabia’s sports washing power grip of tennis has received an unexpected boost on the eve of the showpiece.

Discussions between tennis governing bodies and Saudis Public Investment Fund have been Wimbledon’s talk with play set to begin in SW19 on Monday.

Former champion John McEnroe urged tennis to resist following golf, boxing and other sports by pandering to the wealth of the controversial Arab kingdom.

McEnroe said: I’m not surprised (to learn that the WTA and ATP are in talks). I personally wouldn’t encourage it, the Saudi thing, but I’m not surprised to see tennis thrown into the mix after what we’ve seen in golf.

But Britain’s greatest ever player, Andy Murray, joined this year’s Wimbledon favorites Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek on Saturday night in accepting that Saudi Arabia’s wealth will prove too tempting for tennis to to ignore.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray had a resigned view of a Saudi takeover of tennis

Murray, who has previously turned down offers to play exhibition events there, said: If it’s going to be big tournaments on the tour, it’s going to be a slightly different question.

“It’s a really tough one based on how the tour and the rankings and everything work. Of course, if you start missing them, you will be punished for it.

Yeah, it’s definitely something I need to think about. Unfortunately, it’s the way many sports seem to be going now.