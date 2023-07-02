Grant Promotes Inclusion in JTTA Leadership Bid | Sport

JAMAICA TABLE Tennis Association presidential candidate Stephen Grant vows to lead with transparency, accountability and integrity while taking an inclusive approach to the development of the sport when elected.

According to Grant, his track record in the sport makes him one bona fide candidate to be elevated to the leadership role, having successfully developed the Kingston and St Andrew Table Tennis Association (KSATTA) as president.

He is convinced that his abilities have been noticed by members, who will decide at the annual general meeting, which has already been postponed three times, who will take charge of the association for the next two-year term.

Grant, popularly known by the nickname “Spoon,” claims his work also elevates him above the other three candidates vying for the JTTA’s top spot.

President Andrew Lue, Samuel Lamont and Ingrid Graham are also in the running for president.

“I know I am qualified and certified for the job. I’m not in it as long as most people but I’ve made it my duty to try and make a difference and I see where we’re falling short in a lot of departments and I feel I’m able to bring everyone together though i know it is a difficult task.

“With the plans I have in mind and have shown to the world – as the director of the KSATTA, to the level we have reached as a parish association, it has proven that what I can do in terms of things – I will developing the sport in Jamaica,” said Grant.

The KSATTA President maintains that under his leadership, the JTTA will promote inclusiveness, transparent communication, constructive feedback and dissent, all of which will facilitate growth and development.

FOCUS ON YOUTH

He stated that after he was elevated, he would prioritize a budget focused on the development of the sport, with a focus on youth and participation throughout the island.

According to Grant, grass roots will also be emphasized by placing tables in communities; restarting club competitions; involving preparatory, primary and collegiate institutions; and promoting competitions in masters and church competitions.

He stated that his goals include implementing a rating system; fair and responsible guidelines for national selections; consistent training for national players; setting up funding through sponsorship, fundraising and tournaments; holding international tournaments, training coaches, referees and administrators; and providing scholarships for talented players.

He noted that his elevation to leadership would lead to effective use of the JTTA’s offices, more tables/equipment through overseas brand partners, availability of tables and equipment to affiliates for tournaments, fair and transparent distribution of equipment to schools and centers, and a quarterly financial report.

Grant stated that he has the support of several stakeholders, including former presidents, and is offering his candidacy at the urging of those within the sport who want Jamaica to become competitive again at the regional level. He promised that this would become a reality under his leadership, with Jamaica having a recognizable brand of table tennis.

“I was encouraged to do this a long time ago and I refused. I’ve always refused, and people come to me to get me to do it. So I volunteered myself because I saw that things were not being done as they should be.

“I said years ago that if we can develop our table tennis brand in this country, we will take a step forward. We’re athletic, we’re fast and we’re strong, so we’ll try to use these cultures that define us in the world of sports,” said Grant.

