Sports
FC Dallas breaks six game winless streak by beating LAFC 2-0
FRISCO, Texas (July 1, 2023) FC Dallas (8-7-5, 29 points) defeated LAFC (9-5-5, 32 points) 2-0 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night. Bernard Kamungo and Sam Junqua scored to lead Dallas to victory and end a four game losing skid.
SCORING FIRST
FC Dallas is 4-0-3 this season when scoring the opening goal. Dallas has avoided defeat in their last 19 games by scoring their first goal on May 19, 2022.
DROUGHT OVER
Bernard Kamungo’s goal in the 56th minute of the game ended FC Dallas’ goalless goalless drought of 236 minutes. The last time Dallas found the back of the net was in the 2-1 loss to Nashville SC on June 3.
STRIPE KNOTTED
With tonight’s 2-0 victory over LAFC, FC Dallas broke a six-match winless streak that included four losses and two draws. It is Dallas’ first win since beating the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on May 17 at Toyota Stadium, avoiding the longest losing streak in club history.
NEAR 500
FC Dallas has scored 498 goals at Toyota Stadium since its inception on August 6, 2005.
MATCHUP NOTES
FC Dallas is 3-5-2 all-time against LAFC and 3-1-1 (9 GF, 6 GA) at Toyota Stadium. Dallas won the first season series in 2018 (1-0-1) and split the series last year (1-1-0) and this season (1-1-0).
200 MATCHES FOR SEBASTIAN LETGET
Midfielder Sebastian Lletget returned to the starting line-up for the first time since 13 May, making his 200th career appearance. Lletget is ranked No. 49 among active MLS players for total appearances.
FC Dallas will receive DC United at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 4. The game kicks off at 7:30 PM CT MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the FC Dallas AppTalk Radio 1190AM and Zona MX 99.1.
FC Dallas Martin Paes; Marco Farfan, Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha, Geovane Jesus (Amet Cora 71); Facundo Quignon, Edwin Cerrillo, Sebastian Leletget (72); Bernard Kamungo (Josh Mulato 69), Alan Velasco (Paxton Pomykal 83), Sam Junqua.
Replacements not used Jimmy Maurer, Nolan Norris, Herbert Endeley.
LAFC John McCarthy; Diego Palacios, Giorgio Chiellini (45 goals), Denil Maldonado, Ryan Hollingshead; Timothy Tillman (Kellyn Acosta 45), Ilie Snchez (Carlos Vela 65), Erik Dueas (Nathan Ordaz 80); Stipe Biuk, Matthew Bogusz, Dnis Bouanga.
Replacements not used Eldin Jakupovic, Diego Rosales, Daniel Crisostomo, Julian Gaines.
Scoring summary:
DAL: Bernard Kamungo (Nkosi Tafari) 56
VALLEY: Sam Junqua (Tsiki Ntsabeleng) 90
Misconduct summary:
LAFC: Diego Palacios (cautiously) 8
VALLEY: Geovane Jesus (caution) 24
VALLEY: Jos Mulato (cautiously) 90+3
Thoughts on tonight’s match
We were very strong in the first half. We managed to try another match and when it came to the second half we pressed more and continued to attack. It certainly helped us a lot in the second half because we did better and managed to score two goals.
About the rise of Bernard Kamungo
Bernard is a player who has something special about him. You can see he still has things to develop because he didn’t have the same path as other players. He came here from Tanzania, played football in high school, and we selected him for North Texas at trial. The coaches help him grow and he still needs to learn, but he has the ability to do special things at special times. He can shine in games and score, that’s why he started. He has progressed a lot this season and deserved the minutes given to him. He couldn’t start against Austin because he came back from international duty with Tanzania the day before, which is a long journey. He does the right things and does a good job.
Midfielder Sebastian Lletget
Thoughts on tonight’s win
I’m very happy, we fought hard and needed this win, especially after the result against Austin. We had players missing and others injured and it wasn’t easy as we know the LAFC is a very strong team but we managed to get that win tonight.
Coming back after an injury
I’m happy to be back on the field and happy with the playing minutes tonight. I was absent for two months and that was not easy. I recovered slowly and now I’m back and feeling a lot better.
Midfielder Paxton Pomykal
It felt pretty good to be back there, especially at home in a packed house for our fans. It was a full house tonight and a good result against a great team.
On the meaning of victory
Tonight’s win was huge. It was obviously frustrating to myself that I couldn’t have more of an impact when I was injured and not involved as much. It felt really good to be involved in the win tonight and get three huge points.
This is pretty good, this is fun and we just need to keep working and showing people what this team is all about.
When playing on either side of the field
Frankly, it doesn’t matter that much. As a player, all you have to do is perform and seize the opportunity that comes your way.
They’ve been incredible all year and iot really shows the depth of our team and everything
In scoring his first career FC Dallas goal
It’s a great feeling, especially as it was a good effort from the team. We deserved to get something out of this. We grabbed the three points at home tonight for our fans we haven’t seen for a long time.
About beating MLS Champions LAFC
Regardless of whether it was LAFC or another team, we came home looking for a positive result. It helps us get back on track and we have another game in a few days. It really makes sense to pick up points at this point in the season.
