The Ashes LIVE: England vs Australia, cricket scorecard and second test updates from day five at Lords





Marcus Trescothick is pleased with the decision to grant Ben Duckett a reprieve Australia are in control of the second Ashes test after a stunning new-ball spell ripped through England’s top order, leaving the home side needing 257 runs for victory with just six wickets in hand on the final day at Lords. After putting the hosts 371 down to win, Mitchell Starc struck twice, first causing Zak Crawley to be choked down the leg side before Ollie Pope was bowled by an exceptional yorker that uprooted his middle stump. Pat Cummins then bounced Joe Root with a brutal delivery and cascading Harry Brooks punches to send him back to the pavilion after just three deliveries. Ben Duckett (50*) hit all the way and now leads England’s hopes of victory after a second half-century of the game. Next to him is captain Ben Stokes (29*) and their partnership of 69 last night left England with dim hopes of another improbable chase in the fourth innings. Australia have the advantage, but one great partnership brings England straight into play as the second test draws to a close. Follow all the Lords action to see if England can level the Ashes series on the final day: England against Australia Show latest update



1688296145 England 174-4 (45), Duckett 81, Stokes 55, Green 0-24 (7), Target 371 Excellent running from England as Ben Duckett blocks the ball for offside and is called through for a single by Ben Stokes. A short ball from green is drawn away and brings in another point, but cannot beat the fielder on the deep mid-wicket boundary. A few more runs come out of the over and England make it to the drink without losing a wicket. Mike JonesJul 2, 2023 12:09 PM 1688295847 England 170-4 (44), Duckett 79, Stokes 53, Hazlewood 0-30 (7), Target 371 Ben Stokes shuffles down the wicket to Josh Hazlewood and drives him through the gap at the gully for two runs as Usman Khawaja sprints around the boundary to keep the ball in play. Mike JonesJuly 2, 2023 12:04 1688295677 England 168-4 (43), Duckett 79, Stokes 51, Green 0-20 (6), Target 371 Pat Cummins made a good change in the field and Steve Smith moved 30 yards closer with a back square leg. He’s now in a catchy position as Cameron Green peppers Ben Duckett with short balls. There are five men on the leg side for this short ball tactic. The green is too short and bowls wide as the ball flies over Duckett’s head. Duckett then spins the ball through the back square leg for four more runs to end the over on a high for England. Mike JonesJuly 2, 2023 12:01 1688295326 England 163-4 (42), Duckett 75, Stokes 51, Hazlewood 0-28 (6), Target 371 Eight runs come from Josh Hazlewoods first as England appear to be in control of the short ball for now. Mike JonesJuly 2, 2023 11:55 am 1688295058 England 159-4 (41.1), Duckett 73, Stokes 50, Hazlewood 0-24 (5.1), Target 371 Mitchell Starc’s spell also comes to an end when Pat Cummins calls on Josh Hazlewood. The first ball is dragged down and Ben Duckett smokes away a pull shot, square off the wicket, accumulating four runs. Mike JonesJuly 2, 2023 11:50 am 1688294942 England 154-4 (40.5), Duckett 68, Stokes 50, Green 0-14 (4.5), Target 371 Pat Cummins makes the first bowling change of the day, replacing himself with Cameron Green, who will be asked to hit the ball into the deck and try to upset the England batters. Ben Duckett clears him for one, but Ben Stokes takes the short ball. He gets it square leg next to Steve Smith, but Mitchell Starc sprints around to save two. Stokes pulls one more way to the boundary for a single and goes to fifty! He gets a loud round of applause from the audience, but there’s minimal celebration because he knows there’s still plenty of work to do. Mike JonesJuly 2, 2023 11:49 am 1688294691 England 150-4 (40), Duckett 67, Stokes 47, Starc 2-58 (15), Target 371 Mitchell Starc continues and will try to mix up his lines and lengths to try and maximize this early swing. Ben Duckett dismisses him to a fine leg for one before Ben Stokes drives one straight to the fielder midway through. Ben Stokes then goes after a short ball. He swings vigorously, but controls the shot, rattling it across the floor to the fielder in the deep center of the wicket. The last ball of the over is hit away for another Duckett single to bring England’s 150. Mike JonesJuly 2, 2023 11:44 am 1688294396 England 147-4 (39), Duckett 65, Stokes 46, Cummins 2-38 (12), Target 371 Ben Stokes follows a no-ball bouncer from the Australian captain and dances downfield to Pat Cummins, but checks his aggressive move and leads the ball to the empty third man for four runs. That shot also brings out the 100 partnership for these two. Mike JonesJuly 2, 2023 11:39 am 1688294213 England 141-4 (38.3), Duckett 64, Stokes 42, Cummins 2-32 (11.3), Goal 371 Ben Stokes dabs Pat Cummins into cover and singles over the scoreboard. With Ben Duckett back at bat, Cummins goes short, but the opener gets on top of the bounce and pulls the ball to the midwicket for once. Stokes continues to turn the strike with a square-leg strike for another single. Three runs from three balls so far in this over. Mike JonesJuly 2, 2023 11:36 am 1688294045 England 138-4 (38), Duckett 63, Stokes 40, Starc 2-55 (14), Target 371 Take a deep breath England fans! Ben Stokes is handed out while Mitchell Starc pins him on the pads, but immediately reverses the decision. The first replay shows a huge advantage before the ball hit the pads and the England captain survives. That was a nervous moment, but there’s a huge cheer from the watching fans as the verdict is shown on the big screen. Stokes then takes one off the last ball from the over. Mike JonesJuly 2, 2023 11:34 am

