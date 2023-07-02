American men’s tennis has had a rough time at Wimbledon, in Grand Slams

The glory days of American men’s tennis had one glowing constant: a lot success at Wimbledon.
But since Sampras last won Wimbledon more than 20 years ago, it’s been lean times for the American men at the All England Club, a symbolic snapshot of their wider disappointments on the world stage. Only Andy Roddick has even reached the Wimbledon final since 2000, with his last appearance in 2009. In the past decade, when European stars dominated the sport, American men have registered just three. semi finals performances in Grand Slams and not at Wimbledon since 2018.
There have been pockets of success and peaks of prosperity, of course, and there is reason to believe we are about to enter one. The United States has 11 players in the top 100, second only to Frances 12. There were four American men in the last 16 players at both last year’s Wimbledon and this year’s Australian Open, the latter being the first all-American player yielded. men’s quarterfinal in a Grand Slam since 2007. And Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe are in the ATP’s top 10 when Wimbledon begins.
Still, that’s far from an era where the top of the rankings were overflowing with American men. The next generation of talent is on its way, but it’s still not clear if they’re ready to take on the mantle of the sport’s legends.
Everything you need to know about Wimbledon 2023
Here’s the stark truth: after Roddick last reached the Wimbledon final in 2009, no compatriot made it to a Grand Slam semifinal until Sam Querrey ousted defending champion Andy Murray at Wimbledon in 2017. That was a drought of 2,933 days, more than twice as long as it took Voyager to reach Saturn. The wait for the next Grand Slam semifinalist, John Isner at Wimbledon the following summer, was a day shorter than a year. Tommy Paul, 26, made it to the semifinals of this year’s Australian Open more than four years later.
The American women have not faced similar challenges. The game remains one of the most lucrative professional sports for women, and in a country with robust opportunities for athletic girls, the United States has had no problem keeping up. It also benefited from Serena Williams’ rare dominance.
Since Roddick’s last Grand Slam win in 2003, Serena Williams has won 17 Grand Slam singles titles. Her sister Venus won Wimbledon three times from 2003 to 2008. In 2017, Sloane Stephens captured the US Open and appeared in the French Open final a year later. Coco Gauff became a teenage sensation when she defeated Venus Williams in the first round of Wimbledon in 2019. Three years later, she reached the French Open final.
The American men, on the other hand, have not only failed to win the biggest titles; they have had much less representation in ATP fields than ever. According to data collected by Jeff Sackman, founder of TennisAbstract, a comprehensive database of professional tennis results and statistics, American players accounted for more than a quarter of all entries in ATP events in the early 1980s, but that has dwindled to single digits since the late 1990s. It is difficult to consistently maintain top positions in the ATP leaderboard when there are fewer American players competing in these events.
Caroline Wozniacki returns to tennis after three years of retirement
Martin Blackman, who has overseen player development at the US Tennis Association since 2015, said in an interview that the federations’ focus has shifted to junior tennis in recent years to help fill the pipeline.
The number of boys and girls coming into the sport, in the long run you can control that. You can fix those things. But in the short term, you really can’t, he said. Do US juniors get Division I level scholarships? That’s been a big concern for us from a macro perspective; that is a real problem of ecosystem health. The sheer number of players you play at the ATP level has decreased a bit over the past few years and we are concerned about that.
Fritz, a 25-year-old Californian, had his deepest run at a Grand Slam event last year, reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals and moving up to No. 5 in the world in March, just a few slots better than his current No. 1 ranking. 9. Before Tiafoes moved to No. 10 last month, no other American man had been in the top 10 for the past three years.
But only four American men made the top 10 from 2010 to 2019. Compare that to the 24 Americans in the top 10 from 1980 to 1989, and it’s easy to see how much ground American men have ceded to their peers.
One of the driving factors behind that transfer of power is that the sport has become global. Spain and France have accumulated talented stables of pros, and the growing popularity and participation in countries such as Serbia, Argentina and Japan has expanded the international talent pool.
It’s important to understand that in the mid-’80s, when we dominated, we absolutely dominated, we lived in a different world, Blackman said. The Berlin Wall was still standing, tennis wasn’t part of the Olympics, federations didn’t invest in player development like they do now, most professional events took place in the US, and so on and so forth.
And then there’s the Big Three. Serbian Novak Djokovic has spent 389 weeks at No. 1 and holds a men’s singles record of 23 Grand Slam singles titles. Spain’s Rafael Nadal has won 22 Grand Slams, dominates the French Open and sends some Americans home early. Switzerland’s Roger Federer earned 20 Grand Slam titles and often stood in the way of the success of American players in major tournaments. Just ask Roddick, who suffered a stabbing loss in their epic 2009 Wimbledon final, just as he did in their finals in 2004 and 2005.
WTA announces plan to pay female tennis players the same as men
Now it’s time for the next generation to produce results. Tiafoe’s top 10 appearance is encouraging, as was his US Open semifinal appearance last year, but the 25-year-old Hyattsville native made another appearance in a Grand Slam quarterfinal four years ago at the Australian Open . Fritz once reached the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam, last year at Wimbledon. Sebastian Korda, 22, also has one Grand Slam quarterfinal to his name, earned at this year’s Australian Open.
The list goes on. Brandon Nakashima, 21, has made it past the round of 16 only once in 13 attempts. Paul’s best performance for this year’s Australian Open was reaching the round of 16 at Wimbledon last year.
To be fair, the overall win rate for American men is on the rise. Americans have won nearly 57 percent of their matches in Grand Slam events since 2020, up from 45 percent from 2010 to 2019. Their win rate in all tournaments is 56 percent over the past three years, up from 51 percent in the 2010s.
There are more reasons for optimism. The ATP rankings, when sorted by different age groups, show that the United States has solid up-and-coming talent. Apprentice Ten, Darwin Blanch and Alexander Frusina are among the highest ranked players under the age of 18. Only France has more players in this group. Alex Michelsen, Kyle Kang and Aidan Kim give the United States the most ranked players under 19 years old. American men also lead the way among ranked players under 23 years old, a category that includes the No. 1 player in the world, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. Korda, Ben Shelton, Nakashima and Jenson Brooksby are in this group, giving some hope for a return to the glory days.
A decent performance at Wimbledon, with Federer retiring, Nadal sidelined by injury and four American men reaching the round of 16 at the recent Queens Club Championships on grass, could help confirm that American men’s tennis is on the right track . A letdown, however, would be a poignant reminder of decades of struggle.
American tennis fans and officials believe that the country is still among the world’s elite. It won’t matter until players start proving it on the pitch and in the biggest sporting events.
