Red Wings signs Journeymen Reimer for the reserve goalie role





Looking to fill their need for a backup goaltender, the Detroit Red Wings chose a short-term solution in journeyman veteran James Reimer. The 35-year-old with 13 seasons of NHL experience signed a one-year pact worth $1.5 million. The club also signed another journeyman goaltender with NHL experience in Alex Lyon. He will likely play as the No. 1 netminder for Detroit’s AHL farm club, the Grand Rapids Griffins. Lyon agreed to a two-year deal worth $900,000 per season. These decisions were confirmation that the Wings moved on from UFA goalkeepers Alex Nedeljkovic and Magnus Hellberg, who shared the backup role behind Ville Husso last season. James Reimer co-signs @DetroitRedWings for 1 year, 1.5 AAV pic.twitter.com/X5tJ1qcb0A — Ray Petkau (@RayPetkau) July 1, 2023 The Red Wings will be Reimer’s fourth team in the past six seasons. He also played with the San Jose Sharks, Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers during that time. Reimer’s numbers have deteriorated during each of his past three campaigns. Last season with the Sharks, Reimer posted a career worst runs in goals-against average (3.48) and save percentage (.890). His 21 losses were the most he suffered in a single season, while his 12 wins were the fewest for Reimer since winning nine games for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2014/15. Reimer embroiled in controversy Reimer got in trouble last season in San Jose for his refusal to participate in the Sharks’ Pride Night celebration. Reimer would not wear the Sharks pride themed jersey during the pre-game warm-up. Speak against San Jose Hockey NowReimer did not believe his stance would affect his chances of a free agent contract, and his prompt signing to the Red Wings proved that assessment correct. “I think my reputation and my game are the most important things,” said Reimer. “I think people now know who I am and what I stand for, what I can add to the team and the dressing room.” Lyon helped Panthers Run Playoff Lyon, 30, is another seasoned veteran who certainly proved his worth with the Florida Panthers. After his recall from the AHL Charlotte Checkers, Lyon went 9-4-2 with a 2.82 GAA and .914 save percentage. His play would help the Panthers squeak into the NHL playoffs, heralding Florida’s run to the Stanley Cup Final. Lyon entered the postseason as Florida’s No. 1 goaltender, eventually giving way to Sergei Bobrovsky.

