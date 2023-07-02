💬 Seb Hines: Pride brought ‘energy, a lot of desire and dedication’ in comprehensive victory over Washington Spirit





General thoughts about victory

[Tonight} was more about ourselves. We needed to have a reaction after the last two defeats. Recently, we haven’t been ourselves and going to an environment like Washington, its difficult, of course. But, we wanted to come here with loads of energy, loads of desire, commitment, and put a real good performance together for our fans, because they deserve it. The players know it, as well, we haven’t been ourselves. Go back to our identity and when we show what we’re capable of doing, that’s where you get your success. So I was really pleased with, the not just the goals, but their overall performance and their attitude leading into this game.

On the difference between expecting more from players instead of asking for more

You know, I’m pretty demanding. I’ll push the players limits on the field and if they give absolutely everything, leave everything on the field, you can’t ask more from them. And that’s what they showed today. They showed that they’re capable of competing at the highest level, competing against a good team. And when you do that, you get your success, and you get your win. And now I’m really pleased for them because it’s not easy in this league, anyone can beat anyone, and when you have the right attitude, and right desire, commitment, you give yourself a chance of winning the game.

On Julie Doyles performance

She had a terrific preseason and then got injured early on into the into the season, and it was disappointing for her and the rest of the team. You know, easing your way back into it is not the easiest, because you’re catching up from games and minutes. What you saw today is her with a real intent to go after defenders, be threatening in the attack and transition, be decisive with her decisions, driving at defenders, getting shots off, being clinical. That’s what we want from all the forwards. You’ve got an opportunity, you must take it, and she took it tonight. We also know that we’re missing two key players with Adri[ana] and Marta [at the World Cup], and players must step forward and assume that role. I thought between Erika [Tymrak]Messiah [Bright]Julie coming in, and that front line, that their intention to go against defenders was brilliant.

