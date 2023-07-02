Cricket Keeda – Mindseed

At Cricket Kee – India lost the day-night test for the first time: Kohli won the toss and lost the game for the first time, India also achieved the lowest score ever in an inning.

Australia beat the Indian team by 8 wickets in the Day-Night Test played in Adelaide. This is Team India’s first defeat in their second and first pink ball test abroad. India had beaten Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs on the very first day of the Test match on home soil last year. Click here to see the match standings.

With this defeat, the record of captain Virat Kohli was also broken. Kohli lost after winning the coin toss in a test match for the first time. Kohli took over as captain of the Test team in 2015. Since then, they have won the coin toss in 26 games. In doing so, he won 21 Tests (excluding the current Adelaide Test) and drew 4.

Batting first after winning the toss, Team India scored 244 runs in the first innings. Hereafter, hosts Australia were dismissed for 191 points. After this, the Indian team could only score 36 runs after losing 9 wickets in the second innings to give Australia a 90-run target. At the end of India’s innings, Mohammed Shami retired due to injury.

In reply, Australia scored 93 runs, lost 2 wickets and won the match. Ravichandran Ashwin took a wicket. He got Marnus Labushane (6) caught by Mayank Agarwal. Opener Matthew Wade returned to the pavilion after scoring 33 runs off 53 balls. He was ridden out by wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha. Australian captain Tim Paine was named player of the match. He played an unbeaten run of 73 runs in 99 balls in the first innings. Joe Burns scored an unbeaten 51 in the second innings. He won the team by hitting a six and also completed his half-century.

The Indian team’s 36 runs are the lowest ever score in a Test innings. Earlier, the Indian team had scored the lowest score of 42 runs in 46 years. It was made in 1974 against England at Lord’s. At that time, the Indian team was dismissed in 17 overs.

Australia has played 8 pinkball tests so far and won them all. The team played all games at home. In this game, Australia scored 191 runs in the first innings and failed to take the lead. It was the first time Australia had failed to take a first innings lead by batting later in both Day and Night Tests.

So far, a total of 99 test matches have been played between India and Australia. India won 28 and Australia 43 matches. While 27 matches were drawn and 1 remained inconclusive. At the same time, 49 matches have been played between the two in Australia. Of these, India has won only 7 and Australia 30. 12 matches were drawn.

In the second innings, no batter including captain Virat Kohli (4) could score even 10 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin couldn’t even open the account. Australia’s fast bowler Josh Hazlewood took a maximum of 5 wickets and Pat Cummins took 4 wickets.

This is the first time in Test history after 96 years that no batsman from any team could score as many as 10 runs in an innings. The last time in 1924 against England, no batsman from the South African team could reach double figures.

On the third day, the Indian team started with a lead of 9 runs for one wicket. After this the team lost 5 wickets for 10 runs. In this, the fast bowler Pat Cummins took 4 wickets. At the start of the third day, Cummins picked up his own ball and sent Jasprit Bumrah (2) to the pavilion. He delivered the third blow to India in the form of Cheteshwar Pujara. Pujara was caught by the wicket-keeper’s pen on Cummins’ ball without opening the account.

Captain Virat Kohli was dismissed by Pat Cummins after scoring 4 points. Cameron Green has caught his prey. Cummins sacked Prithvi Shaw before the end of the second day.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood staggered India’s middle order by taking 5 wickets. Mayank Agarwal got out after scoring 9 runs in 40 balls. His catch was caught by wicketkeeper Tim Paine at Hazlewood. After this, Hazlewood sent Ajinkya Rahane to the pavilion without opening the account. Wicket-keeper pen took his catch.

