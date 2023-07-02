Mizzou Football Recruiting: The Gold Rush weekend pays off





Eli Drinkwitz’s first full recruit class, the class of 2021, was a good one. I’m giving him a bit of a mulligan for the class of 2020 since he took the job in late 2019 and had to duct tape the recruiting class together. But for the 2021 class, Drinkwitz kicked off, securing commitments from 16 different players before the month of July kicked off. The class of 2022 had 10 pledges before July. The class of 2023 only had 7 commits. Before Friday, June 30… Missouri only had three commitments, and one of them took place in mid-June with Tennessee quarterback, Aidan Glover. The recruiting class was so bleak that even Nate and BK had to poke fun at it by asking if the staff were even interested in recruiting at the high school. But last week Mizzou Football organized a huge recruiting event they called the Gold Rush. The headliners were 5-star recruits Ryan Wingo, a wide receiver from St. Louis, and Williams Nwaneri, a Kansas City defensive lineman. But there were plenty of other players on campus, and if the past few days are any indication, Gold Rush was a success. Jude James, a 3-star St. Charles wide receiver, put in first on Friday. He was followed very quickly by unranked Georgia athlete Jackson Hancock. Yesterday, Saturday afternoon, Alabama defenseman Cam Dooley pulled the trigger for the Tigers. All three players were on campus for Gold Rush last weekend. More announcements are also coming. Today Justin Bodford, a three-star Florida defensive tackle, is announcing his college decision after spending his last weekend with Gold Rush. On Monday, 4-star Florida linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez will announce his decision. Both Bodford and Rodriguez are teammates at St. Thomas Aquinas High in Fort Lauderdale. Their other high school teammate is James Madison II, who has Missouri in its top two with Florida State. And Madison announces on Tuesday, July 4. Another Gold Rush contestant was Cole McConathy, a 3-star defensive lineman from Alabama. McConathy will announce that on Thursday. And Brian Huff, a 4-star linebacker from Arkansas makes his announcement on July 12. That’s seven Gold Rush participant announcements, and an additional 8th with Madison, who was not with Gold Rush but was recently on campus. If Missouri goes 8 for 8 here, they’ve gone from 3 commits to 11 in a matter of weeks. 11 is closer to the class of 2022. That’s gaining ground quickly. In some ways, Drinkwitz is probably smart to emphasize high school recruiting. At least a little bit. For a program like Missouri, they can really emphasize being the land of second chances for players by bringing depth and talent out of the transfer portal. But high school recruiting will still play a big role. And bringing in and developing players straight out of high school is still key to building a good college program. It remains to be seen if Gold Rush will result in any of the elite recruits ending up in Missouri. Both Nwaneri and Wingo have great options. Of the two, Wingo seems more likely, but both are long shots. The Tigers also hosted 4-star Michigan DL Jeremiah Beasley, and he has already committed to Michigan. But landing Huff and Rodriguez would effectively mean the Gold Rush weekend was arguably the most successful recruiting event in Mizzou Football history. Or at least in the discussion. And if they could bring in Wingo or Nwaneri, the Gold Rush would quickly go from awesome to GOATed.

