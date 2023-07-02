Sports
The Register’s 2023 All-Iowa boys’ and girls’ tennis teams
The Des Moines Register has released the rosters for the All-Iowa boys’ and girls’ tennis teams.
Athletes were chosen based on results at the Iowa High School State Tennis Tournament. There are 12 selections for each first team and eight honorable mentions for both boys and girls.
Here’s a look at this year’s honorees.
Boys
First team
- Kaden Taylor, Waukee Northwest: Class 2A singles champion
- Caden Branum, Decorah: Class 1A singles champion
- Kellan Croatt, Waukee Northwest: Class 2A doubles champion
- Jake Nelson, Waukee Northwest: Class 2A Doubles Champion
- Jack Briggs, Pella: Class 1A Doubles Champion
- Joshua Roozeboom, Pella: Class 1A doubles champion
- Caleb Peterson, Ankeny Centennial: Class 2A singles runner-up
- Charlie LeGrand, Xavier: Class 1A singles runner-up
- Folu Adekunle, Pleasant Valley: Class 2A doubles second place
- Aaron Ingram, Pleasant Valley: Class 2A doubles for second
- Landon Baker, Decorah: Class 1A doubles second place
- Daniel Skrade, Decorah: Class 1A doubles second place
Honorable Mention
- Anthony Schulte, Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Quinn Monson, Waukee
- Ethan Moon, North Polk
- Easton Moon, North Polk
- Luke Berg, West Des Moines Valley
- Beck Sissel, West Des Moines Valley
- Charlie Curtiss, Wahlert Catholic
- Roan Martine, Wahlert Catholic
Girls
First team
- Andrea Porubcin, Bettendorf: Class 2A singles champion
- Sophia Fain, Columbus Catholic: Class 1A singles champion
- Abbie Peterson, Ankeny Centennial: Class 2A singles runner-up
- Alli Hagness, Columbus Catholic: Class 1A singles runner-up
- Maya Mallavarapu, Cedar Falls: Class 2A doubles champion
- Madison Sagers, Cedar Falls: Class 2A doubles champion
- Ella Dilulio, Assumption: Class 1A doubles champion
- Helen Sons, Assumption: Class 1A Doubles Champion
- Katelynn Kock, Cedar Rapids Washington: Class 2A doubles for second
- Kathryn Zylstra, Cedar Rapids Washington: Class 2A doubles second
- Katy Roose, Pella Christian: Class 1A doubles as second
- Sydney Van Arendonk, Pella Christian: Class 1A doubles as second
Honorable Mention
- Emily Bloom, Pella
- Claire Gu, West Des Moines Valley
- Julianna Mascardo, Iowa City West
- Catherine Straus, Spirit Lake
- Anna Current, Clinton
- Session Haan, Clinton
- Michaela Goad, Marion
- Natalee Hartman, Marion
Alyssa Hertel is the university’s sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at [email protected] or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.
