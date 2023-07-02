Sports
Wild Wise to Pass Ryan Reaves Contract – Minnesota Wild
How much would you pay someone to save your season?
Some version of that question had to preoccupy many in the State of Hockey, and probably some high up in the Minnesota Wild’s decision-making apparatus. When the Wild traded for Ryan Reaves on November 23 of last year, they struggled with an 8-8-2 record.
A major reason, according to Bill Guerin, was that they didn’t have what Reaves brought. “He’s a big personality,” he said NHL. com. “I think our team really needs that right now… and I think he’s definitely delivering.”
Many argue that the evidence is clear in what happened next. The Wild went on a 13–5 run as Reaves stepped into the lineup, and he became a fourth line staple for the rest of the season. Minnesota went from an 82-point pace to a 100-point season in a row.
So obviously you’re bringing back the free agent, right? Mainly because it wouldn’t cost a lot of money.
But no. Reaves wanted a three-year deal from the Wild (reportedly offered only two), and he was right to get it on the free market. He went to the Toronto maple leaves on Sunday for three years at just a cap of $1.35 million.
It’s an easy decision to criticize, if you believe that Reaves was the secret sauce that got the Wild back on track.
Was that actually the case? It feels like the Wild isn’t going three years ahead, Reaves suggests it isn’t. Or at least that it can’t be duplicated in the long run, or that what he brings doesn’t make up for his shortcomings in other areas until his 39-year-old season.
This is not to say that bringing energy to the locker room is worthless. A long NHL season has inevitable slop and funks that are hard to break out of. It’s easier to get to work on any track, not just a hockey rink, where the environment is pleasant. It’s a clear focus for Guerin and the front office, and has been since day 1.
Is Reaves the only player who can do that? No. And does a player have to bring other things? Absolute.
To be fair to Reaves, the famed enforcer hasn’t been a hindrance to the Wild this past season. According to Evolving-Hockey, he provided just enough equal strength offense to be worth 1.1 points over replacement. However, it was only the third time in his career that he gave that to a team. And even that’s only if you don’t count his performance under replacement for the New York Rangers.
Things like that just don’t get any better for a 37-year-old. And no matter how much he brings to the locker room, the biggest reason for having Reaves on the team turned out not to work last year.
Now that the Wild has a smaller team, many wanted Minnesota to employ an enforcer like Reaves for years to come. The Wild got a Reaves-type in Nic Deslauriers, which ultimately turned out badly. Maybe it was just because they had the Shasta version of Reaves. This time, Guerin traded for Coca-Cola Classic. Reaves’ reputation as a deterrent was such that few in the NHL were even brave enough to take them on. The thinking was that if opponents wouldn’t respond to Reaves, they would be on their best behavior.
That has demonstrably failed.
6-foot-7 giant Logan Stanley fell to 5-foot-9 Kirill Kaprizov, ruling him out for weeks and reducing his effectiveness in the playoffs. Reaves’ response? Nothing. He didn’t stop Stanley from touching their superstar, nor did he deal with consequences.
This continued into the playoffs, where Reaves was helpless to prevent the Dallas Stars from taking liberties with the Wild during their six-game set. This notably includes Ryan Suter hacking Kaprizov with such intensity that you would think the Russian superstar said something truly horrible, like Suter would play on the second power play unit.
The idea is that giant, physical players like Reaves will get you through the playoffs. The Wild played the gritty identity they wanted, with Reaves being a key part of that, and the result was the same: out in the first round, in the same six games the skilled, high-flying 2021-22 Wild.
And again, if he isn’t such a deterrent to other teams, and certainly not that in the playoffs at 36, how will that be any better at 37, let alone 39?
Good thing Reaves gets what’s his. $4.05 million is a nice payday for him. But be glad Toronto pays for that, not Guerin. The Wild has been bitten by signing aging veterans for a longer term than they should, and will likely do so again. In this case, however, they made the right choice by walking away.
