Houston Dash falls 1-0 on the way to North Carolina Courage





The Houston Dash fell to 1-0 to the North Carolina Courage on their way after a long pre-game delay due to inclement weather in the area.

Goalkeeper Jane Campbell made an important save nine minutes into the game to keep the score up after North Carolina’s Brittany Ratcliffe found space on the near side. Campbell made the toe tip stop for the first of three saves of the night.

In the 13th minute, the Dash press forced a turnover in the North Carolina penalty area after goaltender Katelyn Rowland couldn’t get the ball out in time for a goal kick. The Dash attack was able to put together a play with striker Michelle Alozie taking the shot right into Rowland’s arms.

Thirteen minutes later, in the 26th minute, North Carolina turned the ball over at the top of the 18-yard box after Dash forward Diana Ordez put pressure on Rowland. Alozie controlled the ball, but couldn’t mount a shot before the Courage defense recovered.

In the 44th minute of the game, forwards Mara Snchez and Ordez nearly combined for a goal after Snchez crossed the ball into North Carolina’s box for Ordez, who was running into the center of the goal.

Houston had another chance to break the 0-0 tie after a breakaway in the fifth minute of stoppage time of the first half. Alozie, who is part of the Nigerian women’s team after tonight’s game, had another chance in front of goal. The shot was blocked and went out for a Houston corner kick.

North Carolina took the lead in the 60th minute after striker Tyler Lussi managed to find the back of the net.

Midfielder Brbara Olivieri successfully dislodged a North Carolina defender in the 67th minute, leading to one of the best chances of the second half and finding forward Ryan Gareis. Gareis, who came on as a second-half substitute, then found Ordez who was open in the penalty area. Just before Ordez could take the shot, the Courage defense managed to get it out of a corner kick.

In the first minute of second half stoppage time, defender Caprice Dydasco fired over the crossbar from about 20 yards out.

Before the game could begin, the game was delayed an hour due to bad weather in the Cary, North Carolina area. Houston’s final meeting against the Courage was also postponed due to inclement weather in the Houston area.

The Dash will return home to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, July 7 to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night against the Chicago Red Stars at 7:00 PM CT. Fans can buy tickets here.

