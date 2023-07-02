Sports
call now. Three BOLD predictions for the Seminoles
The expectations for Florida State Football have never been higher under head coach Mike Norvell’s tenure.
The Seminoles are coming off their first 10-win season since 2016, and the Cheez-It Bowl win over Oklahoma marked their first bowl-game win since 2017.
After starting his FSU career 3-10 after an 0-4 start to the 2021 season, Norvell has helped the Seminoles go 16-5 in their last 21 games and a return to national relevance.
With a strong returning core and NCAA Transfer Portal additions, FSU is projected as a contender to the College Football Playoff leading up to the 2023 season.
The Seminoles begin their season at 7:30 p.m. on September 3 against the LSU Tigers at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. That matchup could probably be a top-10 battle with major implications later in the season.
Here are threeIN BOLDPredictions for the Seminoles’ upcoming season.
Trey Benson:Healthy off-season, this Florida state is confident for the 2023 season
Florida State leads the table in the regular season, defeating Clemson in the ACC Championship game
Since 2014, FSU has not won the ACC Championship game, a 37-35 victory over Georgia Tech. The last win against ACC heavyweight Clemson was a 23-17 win in Tallahassee that same year.
Both streaks will come to an end in 2023, as FSU defeats Clemson in Week 4 on September 23, then defeats them again in the ACC Championship game in Charlotte to cap off a perfect season.
The season also sees a second straight state championship, with impressive wins over rivals Miami (November 11) and Florida (November 25).
It marks the Seminoles’ first perfect regular season since the 2014 season. They were eventually defeated by Oregon 59-20 in the Rose Bowl.
Unfortunately, this perfect season comes to an end in the College Football Playoffs National Championship game as the Seminoles still prove to be trailing two-time defending champions Georgia. The Bulldogs beat FSU by three scores in the national championship game, besieging their historic three-peat.
Quarterback Jordan Travis finishes second in the Heisman Trophy race
Jordan Travis becomes the first Seminole since then James Winston to earn a spot at the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York.
However, he does not hear his name being called, like USC’s Caleb Williams wins the honor for the second season in a row, putting himself in history and locking himself in as the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
After setting career highs in completion percentage (64%), yards (3,214), and touchdowns (24), while also adding 417 yards on the ground in 2022, Travis is taking his game to a new level.
He finishes the 2023 season with 4,000 passing yards and 35 touchdowns while still putting up 550 yards in a rush.
While he doesn’t take top honors in college football, Travis is establishing himself as a legitimate NFL prospect. After one of the better seasons in Seminoles history from a QB, Travis becomes the first QB drafted since Winston (2015) and moves into the third round.
Winston threw for 4,057 yards, 40 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2013 in his Heisman campaign season.
Defensive Ending Patrick Payton earns team MVP honors for defense
No Jared verse. Not Fabien Lovett. Not Fentrell Cypress II.
Nope, starting former linebacker prospect Patrick Payton shot on defense from Miami steps in and steals the credit.
The 6-5, 243-pound redshirt sophomore recorded 31 tackles, including six tackles and five sacks to go, along with one forced fumble, three pass breakups and a quarterback rush in 13 appearances in 2022. He saved his freshman season.
Payton, who is draft-eligible after the 2023 season, is working himself into talks about a possible first-round pick after a huge season in which he leads the team in sacks and scores a pair of touchdowns.
During spring training, Payton looked more confident and added more muscle. The extra work in the weight room will lead to more consistent power in pass rushing and an improved defender in the run game.
