Sports
Exclusive: Andy Murray praised by mum Judy for ‘consistently’ standing up for women’s tennis
Judy Murray is proud of her son Andy Murray for continuing to be an ally of women’s tennis and believes it makes a big difference to people who listen.
Speak against Eurosport at the WTA’s 50th anniversary celebrations at London’s Millennium Gloucester Hotel on Friday, Judy discussed how Andy has become a consistent voice supporting female tennis players.
I think it’s very important for tennis to have a male ally in someone like Andy, who has been at the top of the game, won the biggest trophies in tennis and speaks for women, said Judy, who is a WTA ambassador, is an experienced coach and former Billie Jean King Cup captain for Great Britain.
Wimbledon
Murray is determined as ever to make his mark at Wimbledon
ONE DAY AGO
He’s a huge student of the game in general, but he’s also a student of the women’s side of the game. So if you ask him a question about one of the top female players, he’ll give you a breakdown of what they’ve won and what they haven’t won, how they play, and so on and so forth. Because he watches a lot of women’s tennis on TV.
Andy Murray has spoken out on several issues faced by female athletes, including sexism, the gender pay gap, and other examples of inequality. When he hired French former world No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo to be his coach in 2014, he was shocked by the excessive attention she received every time he lost, which he says was far more than any of his previous male coaches had ever experienced .
Have I become a feminist? Well, if being a feminist is about fighting so that a woman is treated like a man, then yes, I suppose so, he wrote in a column he wrote for L Equip in 2015.
Andy makes the difference
He consistently speaks out about it, he doesn’t do it once and shuts down, Judy said of her son.
He’s been doing it for several years now and I think a lot of it probably started when he started working with Amelie.
He was in the top four in the game and it was a big thing for a lot of people to hire a female coach, but for him it had nothing to do with gender, it was all about personality, her skills, her record, and the fact that she listened. She was a great listener, which I think is a very feminine skill.
He does it consistently and I’m really glad he does because it makes a big difference to people who listen.
Andy Murray of Great Britain listens to coach Amelie Mauresmo during a practice session ahead of the 2016 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 11, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia
Image credit: Getty Images
Judy considers herself a strong advocate for women’s tennis and for women in tennis and has made a huge effort to get young girls into the sport through various programs.
The iconic Billie Jean King, founder of the WTA and renowned advocate for equality, said on Friday that Judy deserves a statue for all the work she has done in Scotland and in the UK.
Judy, I want to thank you for everything, because you’ve been amazing. You make it fun. I went to your session with the kids and you make it fun, it’s about playing. I read your first book, Knowing the Score, which was fantastic, and you’ll see that game with the boys in that book, King said.
I mean, how many moms have the number 1 players in singles and doubles in the same year, 2016? Judy had two sons, both No. 1, in singles and doubles in the same year 2016, I think that’s just amazing.
Gauff and Osaka were brilliant
Judy says King is the one who encouraged her to use her voice and she was thrilled to attend the Friday event celebrating 50 years of WTA.
When asked what she hopes to see develop in the next chapter of the women’s tennis circuit, Judy said: “I think in the years I’ve been involved I understand how important it is to have male allies and women who are willing to speak up and stand up.” show up for things they believe in.
And I think we as women are probably in the best position that we’ve been for a while to speak out.
I remember Billie Jean King saying to me years ago, If you don’t make a sound, no one will hear you. And she was the one who encouraged me to use my voice and use my profile as a female coach and mother of two Grand Slam champions, to speak out for things I believed in, or against things that didn’t make sense.
And I think the most powerful voices are people who are recognizable within their sport. And I’d like to see more of the new generation of female players step forward as Serena (Williams) and Venus (Williams) did, and use their platforms to effect change, whatever they believe in.
I think we see it very nicely with Coco Gauff, with Naomi Osaka; I think they’ve been absolutely brilliant because the younger generation identifies with them and will listen to them, they speak the same language, they live in the same world. I think it’s about standing out for what you believe in and not being afraid to speak out and rock the boat.
‘We made a difference’ – Billie Jean King celebrates WTA’s 50th anniversary
Best example of gender equality in sport
Just days before the 50th anniversary event, the WTA announced a path to equalize prize money for all combined WTA 1000 events by the year 2027 and non-combined events by 2033.
I like the whole mixed events thing. We’ve seen it for many years with the Slams, where everyone is just as interested in the women’s side of the game as they are in the men’s side of the game, and it works, Judy said.
They are the most popular events, they are the biggest. And when the other combined events were introduced, they quickly became popular with tennis fans because the split of tennis fans is relatively 50-50 in terms of men and women watching the game.
So not every venue has the capacity to host men and women in the same place, so of course there should be a lot of men-only and women-only events on the tour.
And in those events, I fully understand that there are market forces at play and it’s not always possible for those events to have the same prize money if they don’t get the sponsorship or the bums in seats, whatever it is. But where men and women play in the same place and there is the same amount of prize money, that is the best example of gender equality in sport for me.
– – –
Wimbledon
Murray would prefer to avoid top seeds in Wimbledon opener after losing to Rune
28/06/2023 AT 8:22 PM
Tennis
Exclusive: Murray can ‘upset people’ at Wimbledon – Wilander
28/06/2023 AT 12:04
|
Sources
2/ https://www.eurosport.com/tennis/exclusive-andy-murray-praised-by-mum-judy-for-consistently-speaking-up-for-women-s-tennis_sto9679265/story.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Exclusive: Andy Murray praised by mum Judy for ‘consistently’ standing up for women’s tennis
- These shopping carts can detect AFib
- Warning and deterrence against Western hegemony: China readjusts its foreign policy
- Ajit Pawar’s rebellion individual; ‘glad that PM Modi…’: Sharad Pawar
- Soap stalwart Meg Johnson dies aged 86
- call now. Three BOLD predictions for the Seminoles
- Kangana Ranaut says she ‘doesn’t hate fashion’, wants to encourage Made in India products: ‘I’m fashionable even when I go to bed’
- In the presence of President Joko Widodo, Vice President KH Ma’ruf Amin and Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, Chairman of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly Bamsoet married his daughter Debby Pramestya Putri with Iptu Nurul Farouq Fadillah
- Baltimore shooting: two dead and dozens injured in an American city | Baltimore
- Movierulz 2023 Telegu Movie Download Movie Ibomma and Bollywood in 1080p, 720p, 480p
- I love West Indies cricket: Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag react to Windies ouster
- Men’s World Lacrosse Championship Recap