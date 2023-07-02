Philadelphia qualifies for new women’s hockey team

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A new professional women’s hockey league kicks off in January, and Philadelphia could host one of its teams!

Organizers announced plans on Friday for the new women’s professional hockey league and hope it will provide a stable, economically sustainable home for the sport’s top players for years to come.

The North American league is expected to start with six teams – three in the US and three in Canada – according to a person with knowledge of the league’s plans. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the details were not made public.

There are still unanswered questions – exactly where teams will play, will the economic model work after previous leagues fall short, will there be a broadcasting deal – but an initial cadre is in place as the new league prepares to enter a busy sports landscape. The effort also has deep pockets: Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter and wife Kimbra, team president Stan Kasten and tennis legend Billie Jean King will help run the league.

“I don’t think there’s been a more significant moment for the game since women’s ice hockey became an Olympic sport in 1998,” said Professional Hockey Federation commissioner Reagan Carey. “I think it will change the landscape of our sport forever – and certainly for the better.

The agreement ends a long deadlock between the seven team PHF and the Association of Professional Women’s Hockey Players. The latter group includes Kendall Coyne Schofield, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and many other US and Canadian national team players who were unwilling to join the PHF, whose assets were purchased by Walter’s firm.

“We’re not celebrating breaking up a league,” said Nurse, who helped Canada win Olympic gold last year. “We are excited to move forward together with a league that women’s hockey has never seen before. So much hard work and time has been put into this project, so we are delighted that it is paying off.”

The deal could also bring the National Hockey League to the table, perhaps in a way similar to how the NBA supports the WNBA. Commissioner Gary Bettman has said the NHL does not want to get involved in a dispute between leagues and will throw itself behind a league once it is formed.

“The National Hockey League congratulates the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association and the Premier Hockey Federation on their agreement,” the NHL said. “We have already started discussions with representatives of this united group about how we can work together to further advance the women’s game.”

Kasten said he called Bettman to deliver the news, which was met with satisfaction and excitement.

“He offered all the help he could give us,” said Kasten. “We’re going to get him on there. It’ll help smooth our runway a little bit because we’re playing in January and I’ve got a lot to do between now and January. I don’t even have a name for this league yet.”

The PWHPA had been working with the Mark Walter Group and Billie Jean King Enterprises in the past 14 months on the new venture. King called it “an extraordinary opportunity to advance women’s sport” in a statement.

The new league is expected to bring together North America’s most accomplished female players, as well as players from Europe and Asia who have played in the PHF. Carey and PWHPA chief Jayna Hefford are expected to have leading roles.

“This is exactly what we envisioned — maybe better,” Hefford said. “It’s been hard work getting here and challenging at times, but I’m so happy for the players who stuck with it and really made this happen.”

The PWHPA, which was certified as a union this spring, has completed negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement. A 62-page CBA was presented to PWHPA members Thursday night and they have until Sunday night to ratify it and the league’s new bylaws, according to a person familiar with the details who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity before the deal was announced.

If approved, the deal will run through 2031 and will have a salary range of $35,000 to $80,000 for players on active rosters, the person said Friday. The rosters are expected to feature 23 players.

One of the many issues to be resolved is where the six teams will play. The PHF, which had recently doubled each team salary limit to $1.5 million, had seven — in Boston, Toronto and Montreal, along with East Rutherford, New Jersey; Hartford, Connecticut; Buffalo, New York; and Richfield, Minnesota.

The top sites eligible for the new competition are Washington, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and London, Ontario, according to one of the people who spoke to AP.

Kasten said the league waited at least a month to release details – many of which are still being worked out.

“We’re going to pick a name soon, we’re going to get a logo, we’re going to land on our cities, we’re going to pick our locations, we’re going to release our schedule,” Kasten said.

In the meantime, existing contracts of PHF players have been voided, although there is an agreement to pay those under contract part of their salary through September, two people with knowledge of the information told the AP. One of the people said that players will receive half their salary or $5,000, whichever is greater, and $1 million will be allocated to distribute to those who don’t make any of the new teams.

“Our hearts definitely go out to their players and staff because we know what it’s like to have a league fold and get that call,” said Nurse. “It’s a bittersweet day.”

North American women’s professional hockey has seen leagues come and go, with the Canadian Women’s Hockey League closing in 2019 after 12 seasons featuring some of the best players in the world. Dani Rylan Kearney launched the National Women’s Hockey League in 2015 as an investor-funded four-team league, but it came to some fighting and was later renamed the PHF.

The PWHPA was formed in 2019 in the wake of the CWHL’s demise. The members were hesitant to join the NWHL and instead pursued their vision of a league with a sustainable economic model and better compensation.