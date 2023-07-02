Sports
Rishi Sunak admits he was ‘sad’ when he read report finding racism is ‘widespread’ in cricket
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak claims he was saddened to read the report which found racism and sexism rife in English cricket – but backs the ECB to fix the problems at play
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak admits he was saddened to read the damning report that found racism, sexism, classism and elitism are rampant in English cricket, but he has supported the ECB to solve the problems in the game.
The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) this week released its findings from a two-year investigation, making 44 recommendations and leading to an apology from the ECB.
Cricket fan Sunak met with ECB President Richard Thompson at Lords on Saturday, where he watched the fourth day of the second Ashes Test and had a lengthy interview with Jonathan Agnew on Test Match Special.
Addressing the ICEC report for the first time, the Prime Minister said: “For people who like cricket, it was really hard to read.” You were just sad because the sport you love is described that way. It was really sad to bring to light that there were all these problems.
I spent a small part of the morning discussing it with the ECB team. They approached it in just the right way.
Rishi Sunak has reflected on a report that has shocked the sport of cricket – after revealing a culture of racism, sexism, classism and elitism in it
ECB President Richard Thompson issued an apology after the report was published
It was the ECB that commissioned this report. They did it of their own accord because they wanted to be proactive in addressing the concerns people have raised and they deserve credit for that. They go about it exactly the right way.
They have apologized unreservedly and the conversations I have had with Richard and the team show that they are determined to fix the issues and that this is a reset moment for cricket.
All of us who love this game want it to be inclusive, open and accessible to absolutely everyone, to welcome people from all backgrounds and to be a place where everyone can feel respected and supported while they play it.
That is what we all want and I am convinced that the leaders of the wider cricket family, not just the ECB, share that ambition.
The report argued that a lack of public school cricket and a talent pathway structurally aligned with private schools is partly responsible for elitism and class discrimination.
When asked if he would like to see cricket in public schools more often, Sunak replied: “It’s one of the things I talked about with the team.
We as a government have put more money into school sports – 600 million over the next few years. The government usually doesn’t dictate what gyms should play.
But I want cricket to be inclusive and open to everyone. I love this sport and I think it is a very special part of our country and society. I want it to be successful and supported.
Sunak was seen, next to Prince William (right), watching the Ashes on Saturday afternoon
Another potential barrier to young people becoming interested in cricket is the fact that England’s Test matches have not been broadcast live on free-to-air television since the 2005 Ashes.
Test cricket was removed from the government’s list of crown jewel sporting events to be shown live on terrestrial TV as early as 1998. But there have been calls for No10 to take out one of the two Lords Tests each summer.
I have to be careful not to air the policy live, Sunak said when asked about that proposal. It’s a problem because five other sports will then line up and want the same thing.
That’s an interesting question, I’ll think about it. We didn’t have Sky when I was younger, it was on the BBC and that’s where I grew up watching it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-12254207/Rishi-Sunak-admits-sad-read-report-racism-widespread-cricket.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Emmerdale actor Meg Johnson dies aged 86 | Television
- Rishi Sunak admits he was ‘sad’ when he read report finding racism is ‘widespread’ in cricket
- Hampshire teen ditches dress for Joker prom outfit
- NSE explores the carbon credit market by introducing electrical derivatives
- Fudan’s science and technology awards are backed by the Delta region and multinational enterprises
- Ukraine finds British World War II Hurricane planes outside Kiev – BBC News
- University of Oregon study finds lack of sleep is linked to suicidal ideation in young people
- I felt a 3.8 magnitude earthquake near Malibu
- Former President Donald Trump spends 4th of July weekend
- Conservatives face biggest walkout of MPs since 1997
- Using Austerity Economy To Crush UK Inflation Will Be A Worse Cure Than Disease | Richard Partington
- Barbie fever hits Bollywood