Rishi Sunak admits he was ‘sad’ when he read report finding racism is ‘widespread’ in cricket

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak admits he was saddened to read the damning report that found racism, sexism, classism and elitism are rampant in English cricket, but he has supported the ECB to solve the problems in the game.

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) this week released its findings from a two-year investigation, making 44 recommendations and leading to an apology from the ECB.

Cricket fan Sunak met with ECB President Richard Thompson at Lords on Saturday, where he watched the fourth day of the second Ashes Test and had a lengthy interview with Jonathan Agnew on Test Match Special.

Addressing the ICEC report for the first time, the Prime Minister said: “For people who like cricket, it was really hard to read.” You were just sad because the sport you love is described that way. It was really sad to bring to light that there were all these problems.

I spent a small part of the morning discussing it with the ECB team. They approached it in just the right way.

Rishi Sunak has reflected on a report that has shocked the sport of cricket – after revealing a culture of racism, sexism, classism and elitism in it

ECB President Richard Thompson issued an apology after the report was published

It was the ECB that commissioned this report. They did it of their own accord because they wanted to be proactive in addressing the concerns people have raised and they deserve credit for that. They go about it exactly the right way.

They have apologized unreservedly and the conversations I have had with Richard and the team show that they are determined to fix the issues and that this is a reset moment for cricket.

All of us who love this game want it to be inclusive, open and accessible to absolutely everyone, to welcome people from all backgrounds and to be a place where everyone can feel respected and supported while they play it.

That is what we all want and I am convinced that the leaders of the wider cricket family, not just the ECB, share that ambition.

The report argued that a lack of public school cricket and a talent pathway structurally aligned with private schools is partly responsible for elitism and class discrimination.

When asked if he would like to see cricket in public schools more often, Sunak replied: “It’s one of the things I talked about with the team.

We as a government have put more money into school sports – 600 million over the next few years. The government usually doesn’t dictate what gyms should play.

But I want cricket to be inclusive and open to everyone. I love this sport and I think it is a very special part of our country and society. I want it to be successful and supported.

Sunak was seen, next to Prince William (right), watching the Ashes on Saturday afternoon

Another potential barrier to young people becoming interested in cricket is the fact that England’s Test matches have not been broadcast live on free-to-air television since the 2005 Ashes.

Test cricket was removed from the government’s list of crown jewel sporting events to be shown live on terrestrial TV as early as 1998. But there have been calls for No10 to take out one of the two Lords Tests each summer.

I have to be careful not to air the policy live, Sunak said when asked about that proposal. It’s a problem because five other sports will then line up and want the same thing.

That’s an interesting question, I’ll think about it. We didn’t have Sky when I was younger, it was on the BBC and that’s where I grew up watching it.