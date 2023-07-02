Wimbledon 2023: Nick Kyrgios was ‘almost feared’ to return to tennis after injury





Nick Kyrgios reached his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon last year Australia’s Nick Kyrgios says he was “almost scared” of returning to tennis after a long injury, but now feels “extremely confident” that he can perform well at Wimbledon. Kyrgios, 28, lost to Novak Djokovic in last year’s final in SW19 and has only played one tournament this year due to a knee injury that required surgery. “It’s been brutal and hard,” said Kyrgios, who is seeded 30th and faces Belgium’s David Goffin in his opener. “I’m just going to take it day by day.” But he added: “What I’ve achieved in my career never goes away. “Last year was actually not that long ago. I feel like I’m still serving as good as ever. I can still beat a lot of people on the pitch.” At the start of an injury-plagued season, Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open in January, a decision made on the eve of the tournament that left him “devastated”. Surgery on a growing cyst in his meniscus soon followed and he was only able to return to competitive action last month. “I don’t miss the sport at all, to be honest. I was almost dreading coming back a bit. But it’s my job,” he said. Kyrgios suffered a first-round loss to China’s Wu Yibing at the Stuttgart Open, struggled with his movement during an outright defeat, and retired from the Halle Open the following week. But he practiced at the All England Club this week and said his body felt “OK” after sets against compatriot Jordan Thompson and American Maxime Cressy. “I still think there are some question marks. I mean, five-set tennis is a very different base,” said Kyrgios. “Looking at my preparations last year, I probably had the most ideal preparation possible. This year cannot be any different. “I’ve been batting with some really good players this week and my body feels good. “I’m just going to try to do everything I can – get ready, go out and play good tennis.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/66081427 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos