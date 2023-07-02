Chicago Fire FC ends three game road trip with 3-1 loss at Orlando City SC





Orlando, Fla. (July 1, 2023) Chicago Fire FC (5-7-8, 23 points) capped off a three-game road trip with a 3-1 loss at Orlando City SC (8-5-7, 31 points). Xherdan Shaqiri had the only goal of the night for Fires, while Facundo Torres scored twice in a winning effort for his team. Orlando got on the board first after a flurry of shots late in the first half. Martn Ojeda pecked a ball outside the firebox, took a touch before sending it wide to Kyle Smith. Orlando’s right-back then swung a ball to the nearest side of the box, where Torres jumped to head home the opener. Torre’s goal in the 38th minute tied him for the team lead with six for the season and gave his side the lead going into half time. Chicago came out of the break with the front foot and wanted to equalize early. After winning a corner in the 50th minute, Shaqiri dropped a precise cross in the path of Kei Kamara, whose header was saved off the line by Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. The parried ball fell into the path of Herbers, whose attempt to tap the ball in was again saved off the line by a defender. Orlando took advantage of the near miss minutes later. The home side won another corner which was disallowed in the penalty area, but a follow-up shot hit the elbow of an unlucky Fabian Herbers. The referee pointed to the spot and Torres took his teams’ scoring lead with his seventh goal of the season off the right penalty. The Fire wasted no time getting back into the game. Brian Gutirrez pushed the ball forward down the center of the field and made his way into the penalty area after a give-and-go from Shaqiri. Upon receiving the ball, Gutirrez was pushed down inside the box resulting in a penalty kick which Shaqiri took. The Swiss midfielder placed a strong kick well clear of Gallese’s gloves to score his second goal of the year. Looking for an equalizer, the fire left many gaps that Orlando soon exploited. In the 75th minute, a ball was sent offside towards Ramiro Enrique. Fresh off the bench, the striker decided to peel off the ball and leave Ivn Angulo in instead. Enrique then got back into an offside position, got a pass from Angulo and shot a ball past Brady just inside the far post for the final goal of the game. NEXT GAME: The Fire returns to the lakeside to take on Nashville SC at 7:30 PM CT on Saturday, July 8 at Soldier Field. The game will be broadcast on Apple TV+, broadcast locally in English on WLS-AM 890 and in Spanish on TUDN 1200 AM. Social: Twitter- @Brand in Chicago, @vamosfire (Hashtags: #CF97 #VamosFire) | Instagram @Brand in Chicago | Facebook Carlos Tern lined up to the right of captain Rafael Czichos at center back. The defender made his first start since picking up a first-half injury against St. Louis CITY SC on May 13. Arnaud Souquet and Alonso Aceves completed a Fire backline tasked with assisting starting goaltender Chris Brady on his 17th start. Mauricio Pineda remained in the opening lineup replacing Federico Navarro at the double pivot alongside Gaston Gimnez. Xherdan Shaqiri returned to the starting eleven after a 31-minute performance in Kansas City. The midfielder returned to a central midfield position after a pair of UEFA Euro qualifiers for the Swiss men’s national team. Just after earning a place on the matchday 21 MLS squad, Fabian Herbers made his third consecutive start on the right wing. Fire Homegrown Brian Gutirrez faced Herbers on the left wing making his 16th start of the season. Newly minted MLS All-Star Kei Kamara made his 17th appearance of the year for Chicago. The Fires lone All-Star roster continues to lead the team with five goals this year following last week’s game-winner against Portland. Midfielders Javier Casas, Jr. (right upper leg) and Federico Navarro (right lower leg), as well as striker Chris Mueller (right upper leg) were unavailable for tonight’s game. Box Score:Orlando City SC 3:1 Chicago Fire FC ORL – Torres (6) (Smith 2) (Ojeda 7) 38

ORL – Torres (7) (penalty kick) 55

CHI – Shaqiri (2) (penalty kick) (WATCH) 66

ORL – Enrique (2) (Angulo 4) (Santos 1) 75 CHI – Souquet (yellow card) 20

ORL – Jansson (yellow card) 35

CHI – M. Navarro (yellow card) 72

CHI – CJ Brown (yellow card) 76

CHI – Souquet (second yellow card, ejection) 84

ORL – Thorhallsson (yellow card) 90+9 FC Chicago Fire: GK Brady, D Souquet, D Stern (Haile-Selassie 61), D Czichos (capt.), D Aceves (M. Navarro 61), D Pineda (Omsberg 80), M Gimnez, M Herbers, M Shaqiri (Torres 77) , M Gutirrez, F Kamara (Przybyko 80) Subs not used: GK Richey, D Burks, D Dean, F Koutsias Orlando City SC: GK Gallese, D Santos, D Jansson, D Schlegel, D Smith (Thorhallsson 88), M Pereyra (capt.) (Petrasso 88), M Cartagena, M Angulo, M Torres (Loyola 90+3), M Ojeda (Martins, 67), F. McGuire (Henry 67) Subs not used: GK Stajduhar, D Carlos, D Freeman, F Kara Shots: 19/8

Shots on target: 9/4

Saves: 2 / 6

Passing Accuracy: 86.3% / 87.3%

Angles: 13 / 3

Violations: 19/13

Offside: 0 / 1

Possession: 50.1% / 49.9% Referee: Nima Saghafi

Assistant Referees: Jose Da Silva, I am a pilgrim

fourth official: Louis Arroyo

USED ​​TO BE: George Gonzalez

Assistant WHERE: Craig Lowry

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chicagofirefc.com/news/chicago-fire-fc-ends-three-game-road-trip-with-3-1-loss-at-orlando-city-sc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos