4 star OT Michael Uini is committed to Georgia football





Four-star recruit Michael Uini has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. The six-foot-tall offensive lineman weighs 290 pounds high school football for Copperas Cove High School in Copperas Cove, Texas. Michael Uini, who is ranked the number 9 offensive tackle in the country, has surrendered to Georgia Michigan And Alabama. Copperas Cove’s highlight is the No. 27 recruit in Texas in the class of 2024. Uini is the No. 145 recruit in the recruit class of 2024. Buy Bulldogs tickets The talented striker has received more than three dozen scholarship offers. Uini is the top rated offensive lineman in Georgia’s class of 2024. Kirby Smart and Georgia have 22 player commitments in the 2024 cycle and the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation. Fans, staff and media from Georgia celebrated Michael Uini’s commitment via social media: Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searles

Another one in the Great Wall of Georgia! Go Dawgs! — Stacy Searels (@SSearels) June 30, 2023 Kirby Smart’s classic Twitter response

Go Dawgs!! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) July 1, 2023 This never gets boring! Fans celebrate

#GoDawgs — UGA United (@UGAUnited) June 30, 2023 Michigan goes 0-1 against UGA since adding their Beat Georgia exhibition period with the effort of Michael Uini — Sadd McConkey (@gasmansevo) July 1, 2023

