Kyrgios says absence ‘brutal’ but ‘didn’t miss tennis’
Australian whirlwind Nick Kyrgios is blowing back to Wimbledon where he made a run for the final in 2022, admitting his injury-induced absence from tennis was “brutal”.
The 28-year-old firefighter played just one game in 2023 – last month in Stuttgart – after knee surgery.
It was the worst possible preparation for a return to the All England Club 12 months after losing the final to Novak Djokovic.
“It’s been brutal, it’s been hard,” Kyrgios said on Sunday.
However, he added: “I haven’t missed the sport. I was almost dreading coming back a bit, but it’s my job.”
At Wimbledon in 2022, the Australian dominated most of the headlines.
His quick, flamboyant shots were accompanied by signature clashes with rivals and bureaucrats.
He was fined $10,000 for spitting and $4,000 for shouting obscenities — one of which baffled British tabloids for being within earshot of eight-year-old Prince George.
Kyrgios also fought off an explosive third-round clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas, with the Greek even describing him as “evil” and a “bully”.
In the final against Djokovic, he demanded that a woman be kicked out of the crowd for consuming “700 drinks, man”.
“In a way it was good to be home. Obviously also heartbreaking,” said Kyrgios, reflecting on his time away from the sport.
“Last year I felt like everything came together for me. Wimbledon final. Barely lost a game. Had the third best season on tour.
“Obviously my body was just screaming for some kind of rest.”
For Kyrgios, being away from the tennis courts didn’t mean he wasn’t in public.
– Social media ‘rabbit hole’ –
In May, his car was stolen at gunpoint from his mother outside the family home in Canberra.
Prior to that incident, Kyrgios pleaded guilty in February to assaulting an ex-girlfriend.
He avoided conviction for what the magistrate called a “single act of stupidity”.
Kyrgios also headlined the Netflix series “Break Point” where he spoke candidly about his mental health.
He admitted to contemplating suicide and ended up in a psychiatric ward in 2019.
“It took me seven, eight years to just be open about that,” he explained on Sunday.
“I feel great now. It’s hard because I expect so much from myself. Compared to that time I feel a lot better.”
Kyrgios says his mental well-being has improved by reducing the time he spends on social media, describing it as a “rabbit hole”.
“It’s terrible what athletes have to deal with. I don’t think it’s normal at all, how much criticism, how much negativity, how many snipers people are facing now. It’s getting out of hand.”
Despite claiming not to have missed tennis, Kyrgios is mesmerized by the impact of world number one Carlos Alcaraz.
“What Alcaraz has achieved in such a short time is crazy. He has such discipline and he just loves the sport.
“He’s fun to watch. He’s got so much discipline, but he also has that showman about him, which I love.
“He loves having people chant his name, which is pretty cool.”
Kyrgios will begin his Wimbledon campaign on Monday against former top 10 player David Goffin, who has made the quarter-finals on his last two visits.
He admits that “question marks” remain over his ability to play best-of-five sets after such a long absence.
“I feel like the outside world doesn’t understand people. Just because it’s not contact, it’s not that physical.
“I challenge anyone to play with Novak for four hours and see how you feel afterwards.”
