The innovative league system of folk table tennis leagues: creating a new IP address for original table tennis





21 Title: The innovative league system of folk table tennis leagues creates a new IP for original table tennis leagues By Peninsula media reporter Pan Lichao, trainee Yu Jinhan On July 2, the first emerging summer amateur competition of the 2023 Jingzhi Decoration Cup was officially inaugurated in the table tennis hall of Qingdao Xinxing Gymnasium. Prominent leaders and distinguished guests attended the opening ceremony. Shi Lei, Head of Department of Education and Sports Department of Shibei District, Qingdao, Fang Ming, Deputy General Manager of Qingdao Xinxing Gymnasium, Zhang Jingbing, Chairman of Qingdao Jingzhi Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd., and Guo Jian, Deputy General Manager of Qingdao Branch of Shandong Post and Telecommunications Engineering Co., Ltd. were among the notable attendees. Led by the Shibei District Education and Sports Bureau of Qingdao, the competition is co-sponsored by Qingdao Sports Industry Federation, Qingdao Xinxing Gymnasium, Qingdao Jingzhi Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd., Siji Shengfuding White Tea, and conducted by Qingdao Xinxing Sports Industry Co. ., Ltd., Qingdao Branch of Shandong Post and Telecommunications Engineering Co., Ltd., and Ctrip Xuzhou Road Sales Department. Scheduled from July 2 to August 31, 2023, every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM, this summer amateur competition is a team competition that embraces players of all genders. In addition, each team must have a player over the age of 55. The competition adopts the Tokyo Olympic team competition method and aims to develop the emerging table tennis with new perspectives and a long-term vision. This event will create a new original table tennis IP, which will attract more than 150 players from 21 teams to come together. With the charm of table tennis, emerging sports will ignite the passion for sports this summer when the Jingzhi Decoration Cup emerging summer amateur competition starts in 2023, where table tennis masters from all walks of life gather to compete. Xinxing Sports has always been committed to promoting happy and healthy sports and has created a high-quality competition platform, putting the experience of participants in the forefront. With unique and innovative gameplay and a variety of diverse table tennis experience items, the Xinxing Cup table tennis competition IP brings health, warmth, vitality and happiness to all participants.

