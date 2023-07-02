Sri Lanka qualifies for Cricket World Cup; Zimbabwe, Scotland scraps it for final place





Sri Lanka booked its place at this year’s Cricket World Cup by claiming one of two available seats at a qualifier in Zimbabwe on Sunday. Sri Lanka crushed Zimbabwe by nine wickets after an unbeaten century by opener Pathum Nissanka to seal his ticket. That confirmed one of two final places for this year’s World Cup in India, which starts in October. Zimbabwe is still in position to take last place and join the top cricket teams for the 50-over showpiece, though it needs to beat Scotland in its final game to be sure. Sri Lanka’s landslide victory over the qualifier host at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo came after it bowled out the Zimbabweans for 165, with spinner Maheesh Theekshana taking 4-25 from 8.2 overs. Sri Lanka made 169-1. We had plans for this tournament and we executed them, Theekshana said. Sri Lanka, the winner of the 1996 World Cup, has won six out of six at the qualifying tournament to date and has maintained its record of playing at any Cricket World Cup. It has one game left to play in the Super Six stage against the West Indies, who was eliminated on Saturday, before appearing in the final of the qualifying tournament on July 9. Sunday’s victory was a cruise after Zimbabwe went all out in 32.2 overs. While Theekshana’s spin did much of the damage, pace bowler Dilshan Madushanka also played a key role with his 3-15. Sean Williams top-scored for Zimbabwe with 56 before being bowled by Theekshana. Nissanka led Sri Lanka’s easy chase with his 101 not out off 102 balls and hit 14 fours. He set an opening score of 103 points with Dimuth Karunaratne (30) and then took Sri Lanka home with an unbroken score of 66 with Kusal Mendis, who was 25 not out. Zimbabwe, previously undefeated at the tournament, must beat Scotland on Tuesday to also qualify for the World Cup. A victory for Scotland would put the teams level on points, and Scotland will have one more Super Six game against the Netherlands to take the World Cup place. If we play great cricket like we have, we’ll be good on Tuesday, said Zimbabwean coach Dave Houghton. Zimbabwe missed the last World Cup in 2019 for the first time since it started playing at the tournament in 1983. Scotland also missed 2019 and last played at the World Cup in 2015. ___ AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket And https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

