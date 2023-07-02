2023 Wimbledon Women’s Pick, Odds, Predictions, Dates: Proven Tennis Expert Fades Iga Swiatek In Best Bets





After winning her third French Open in four years earlier in June, the world’s best Iga Swiatek is regarded as the clear favorite as the 2023 Wimbledon women’s tournament gets underway on Monday. Swiatek has already won three events this year and has reached the finals in two other tournaments. But winning back-to-back Grand Slam events won’t come easy due to a talented field with an abundance of ranked players. They include second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, third-ranked Elena Rybakina, and sixth-ranked Ons Jabeur. Swiatek is entering the 2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Tournament as a +250 betting favorite according to the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Rybakina is next with +450, followed by Sabalenka with +500. Other Wimbledon favorites include Petra Kvitova at +1100, Cori Gauff at +1200, Jabeur at +1400 and Karolina Muchova at +1800. Before you make 2023 Wimbledon picks on the women’s side, you shouldcheck out who SportsLine tennis supports Jose Onorato. Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the US, he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at Florida’s IMG Academy and faced the likes of Robert Farah, now one of the world’s top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds a dual degree in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing a tennis bet. He studies the current form, the tendencies of players on a given surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato move to 96-67-7 in 2022 – an increase of 60.42 units. Earlier this year, he correctly selected Aryna Sabalenka (-140) to win the Australian Open final against Elena Rybakina by two sets to one (+325). Now Onorato has scrutinized the final odds at Wimbledon 2023 and released his coveted best bets to win it all.He shares all his picks and analysis on SportsLine. Top 2023 Wimbledon Women’s Predictions A surprise: Onorato fades to Swiatek, who has four career Grand Slam championships and compiled a record of 255-62 (80.4%). The 22-year-old from Poland has 14 career titles, including three French Open crowns and one US Open title. She has not had success at Wimbledon much before, reaching the third round last year and the fourth round in 2021. One of the other favorites to win the 2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Championship is Rybakina. The 24-year-old from Kazakhstan has five career titles to her credit, including Wimbledon in 2022. Since turning pro in 2016, she has racked up a career record of 275-125 (68.8%). She is 33-8 this season, including 1-1 on grass. She won two tournaments this year and reached the finals of two others, including the Australian Open. Gauff is also looking for a breakthrough. The 19-year-old American reached the semifinals in each of the last two Grand Slam events Australian Open and French Open. She has three career wins and has compiled a career record of 151-77 (66.2%). This year, she has one tournament win and reached the semifinals of two others, while keeping a score of 27-11. She is 4-2 on grass in 2023 and 19-7 since 2018.You can see who supports Onorato here. How to make Wimbledon women’s picks for 2023 Onorato has a full preview with must-see picks, including a longshot that “could leave her mark on Wimbledon history.”He only shares his analysis and all his Wimbledon picks and best bets on SportsLine. So who will win Wimbledon 2023 and which longshot can take the crown?Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato’s bets for the 2023 Wimbledon Women’s Tournament, all from the renowned tennis pundit who turned in over 60 units on his tennis picks last yearAnd invent. 2023 Wimbledon Odds, Top Contenders Watch Wimbledon picks on SportsLine Any Swiatek 5-2

Elena Rybakina 9-2

Aryna Sabalenka 5-1

Petra Kvitova 11-1

Coco Guaff 12-1

Our Jabour 14-1

Karolina Muchova 18-1

Barbara Krejcikova 22-1

Donna Vekic 25-1

Elena Ostapenko 28-1

Madison Keys 35-1

Veronika Kudermetova 35-1

Beatriz Haddad Maia 40-1

Ekaterina Alexandrova 40-1

Mirra Andreeva 45-1

Caroline Garcia 50-1

Jessica Pegula 50-1

Maria Sakkari 50-1

Lyudmila Samsonova 60-1

Karolina Pliskova 60-1

Daria Kasatkina 60-1

Anastasia Potapova 75-1

Belinda Bencic 75-1

Marketa Vondrousova 80-1

Qinwen Zheng 80-1

Elina Svitolina 100-1

Sloan Stephens 100-1

Camila Giorgi 100-1

Victoria Azarenka 125-1

Elise Mertens 150-1

