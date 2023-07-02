Sports
Pickleball lands in Allan Witt Park for the newest game in town
FAIRFIELD Pickleball has officially come to town.
The 16 courts were packed for opening day on Saturday, with about 75 players sharing their fun with anyone who wanted to hit the course.
George Kennedy, the regional director of the USA Pickleball Association, claims it is the fastest growing sport in America.
Pickleball is a paddle game played between teams, either one-on-one or two-on-two. The paddles are smaller than tennis rackets and larger than racquetball rackets. The sport combines parts of badminton, table tennis and tennis. The ball is a brightly colored whiffle ball that sails over the net.
According to Kennedy, Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, not far from Seattle, Washington. Dads Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum realized their kids were getting bored of normal summer fun and decided to create a new game. It was so popular that even a young Bill Gates came to play in their backyard.
“The name ‘pickleball’ comes from the name of the family dog,” Kennedy said. “I think he would run to get the balls for them.”
Anyone can play the game, Kennedy knows 80 year olds who have played it.
“Really, it’s good for everyone,” he said.
Derek Bromstead, president of the Fairfield Pickleball Association, was delighted to see it finally come together. The pickleball courts were used for the planned renovation of Allan Witt Park.
“This is wholesome fun and that’s one of the purposes of this game,” he said.
Bromstead also likes to see people come to play because everyone is nice and doing something they enjoy.
“It brings out the community,” he said.
Bromstead said he hopes to see pickleball in the Olympics one day.
“We need to have leagues in every country,” he said, “and that’s happening worldwide.”
Kennedy and Bromstead also want the game to attract visitors to Fairfield.
“Maybe people will love the game so much they’ll move here,” said Bromstead.
The game has some huge fans, including Doug Koch. The Roseville native fell so in love with the game that he made it his career and became a coach to help people learn how to play.
“I teach camps, clinics and private lessons,” he said. “I worked in IT and spent my weekends playing pickleball. I soon realized that I enjoyed it more than my job.”
Koch’s victory is watching people learn to play and realize they can do it.
Samantha Martinez, of El Dorado Hills, has been playing for six years. She took over from her brother after moving from the Bay Area and looking for something to do.
“I was a little hesitant,” she said, “but I loved it so much.”
Pickleball has also become a career for her as she is the pickleball director of marketing and planning at Spare Time Sports Clubs.
Martinez loves that it is a very social sport that can be done anywhere and that it is so easy to learn.
“We couldn’t go to court during Covid, so we set up a net in our garage and played against relatives,” said Martinez. “The great thing is that people achieve success in this sport very early on. It’s fun at any level you play at.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
