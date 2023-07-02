EXAMPLE | FC Cincinnati 2 ready for rematch with Orlando City B at Scudamore Field





FC Cincinnati 2 will play Orlando City B at Scudamore Field in the NKU Soccer Stadium on Sunday, July 2. The Orange and Blue will take on the Lions for the second game of a three-game series and for the second time in their last four. Kickoff is set for 7pm ET. FC CINCINNATI 2 vs ORLANDO CITY B SUNDAY, JULY 2, 2023 7:00 PM ET SCUDAMORE FIELD AT NKU SOCCER STADIUM Stay up to date with everything about FC Cincinnati 2 @FCCincinnati2 on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook ALWAYS SERIES

Sunday’s game will be the fifth all-time meeting between the two sides and the second meeting of 2023. The Orange and Blue are 1-2-1 against the Lions all-time and 0-1-0 this season. THE LAST MEETING

FC Cincinnati 2 ended a busy action week in which the Orange and Blue played three games in eight days with a 4-0 loss against Orlando City B on June 11. The Lions scored four goals in the first half as Orlando disallowed FC Cincinnati. 2 their first road win of the season. SCOUTING ORLANDO CITY B (7-6-2, 24 PTS., 5TH EASTERN CONFERENCE)

Orlando City B will be eager to turn the page on what has been a difficult June for the Central Florida club. Orlando is 1-3-0 over their last four games as the Lions fell to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings after a 3-0 loss to Philadelphia Union II on June 28. Orlando City B have been held winless in two straight games but have the quality up front to light up the scoreboard. Jack Lynn continues to lead the Lions offense with a season-high seven goals and is three goals off the MLS NEXT Pro lead in the Golden Boot Race. Lynn and Orlando City B scored three or more goals in four games this year. The Lions were strong this season at Osceola Heritage Park (5-1-2), but struggled on the road (2-5-0). Orlando has scored seven goals in seven games and has been held scoreless in three of their last four road trips. Lynn scored Orlando’s last away goal in a 1–0 win against Inter Miami CF II on 25 May. EAST WEST HOME IS BEST Scudamore Field in the NKU football stadium was a tough call for visiting opponents as the Orange and Blue are playing 4-1-2 at home this season. FC Cincinnati 2 recently picked up their fourth win of the year against New England Revolution II, a 2-1 result, at Scudamore Field on June 18. The Orange and Blue have scored 14 goals at home and have a difference of +4 goals in their eighth home game of the year. STITZ WARM UP Ben Stitz scored his fourth goal of the season against New York Red Bulls II on Sunday evening. Stitz follows only Arquimides Ordoez (6) as team leader and converts on 24 percent of his shot attempts. The striker also forced saves from opposing goalkeepers on 11 of his 17 attempts in total. Stitz has scored three of FC Cincinnati 2’s last seven goals in MLS NEXT Pro play. THE MAGIC TOUCH Gerardo Valenzuela continues to lead the Orange and Blue this season in the offensive third. Valenzuela, who signed a first-team contract on May 25, leads FC Cincinnati 2 in shots (33) and key passes (13) as he scored three goals and two assists. FC Cincinnati 2 is 3-0-0 as Valenzuela finds the back of the net. SHOT FROM DISTANCE Orlando City B has scored six goals from outside the 18-yard box this season, tying a league high with Minnesota United FC 2 while tying FC Cincinnati 2 for the third-highest total with four goals. Cincinnati and Orlando are also efficient with their odds as both clubs are among the top-10 teams in the league in accuracy percentage with 40.4 and 40.6 respectively.

