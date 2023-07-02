icc cricket world cup: Cricket: Nissanka century earns Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup berth





Pathum Nissanka scored an unbeaten 101 as Sri Lanka booked their place at the 50-over Cricket World Cup in India with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over hosts Zimbabwe in their qualifying match in Bulawayo on Sunday. Sri Lanka move to eight points in the Super Six stage of the pre-tournament and cannot finish outside the top two teams, both earning a place in the final to be played from October 5 to Nov. 19. Zimbabwe have six points and remain in contention, but need to beat Scotland (four points) in their final game on Tuesday to be sure. Sri Lanka opted to play first and limited Zimbabwe to 165 all-out in 32.2 overs as off spinner Maheesh Theekshana claimed a career best figure of 4-25 and Dilshan Madushanka took 3-15. Sri Lanka never seemed distressed in their reply, reaching their goal with 101 balls left as Nissanka bagged his second one-day international century of 102 balls to lead his side to victory. “We knew with the team we have that we would qualify for the World Cup,” Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said during the post-match presentation. “Thanks to the other teams, they played really well in the tournament. Some teams fought us well, but we were the better side. It’s a big achievement (to qualify for the World Cup) and you know what we have done in the past in World Cups. It is much needed for Sri Lanka to play on that big stage.” Sri Lanka have appeared in every World Cup, triumphing in 1996 when they defeated Australia in the final. Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams says they will take the result on their chin and look forward to playing against Scotland. “I don’t think we should prepare differently than what we did in this tournament,” he said. “We played really good cricket. Sri Lanka was just much better than us today.” Two-time winners West Indies have failed to qualify for the first time after losing to Scotland in their qualifying match in Harare on Saturday.

