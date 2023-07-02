Women’s Hockey’s Civil War has ended, Messily

For more than a year, players from the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association have been negotiating with investment firms Billie Jean King Enterprises and the Mark Walter Group to launch a new women’s hockey league. So the part of their Thursday night announcement with plans for the new league to start in January 2024 came as no great surprise. But the other part of the announcement was: the investment groups also bought out the Premier Hockey Federation (formerly the National Women’s Hockey League), consolidating the sport’s player pool and effectively dissolving what is the only professional women’s hockey league in North America. Has been. the last four years. The athletic reported that PHF owned not benefit financially from the sale. PWHPA players will vote this weekend on the new league’s collective bargaining agreement, which could be ratified tonight.

The acquisition ends a years-long schism for women’s hockey in which talent was divided between the PHF and the PWHPA. The PWHPA was founded after the Canadian Women’s Hockey League went bankrupt in 2019. Instead of joining the NWHL, PWHPA players decided not to play in any North American professional league until they felt there was an option with a sustainable business model and “the resources professional hockey demands and deserves.” Instead, they played a series of barnstorming tours of North American cities. PWHPA rosters include the active U.S. and Canadian national team members who were not already playing collegiately; it had the clear advantage in high-profile talent. But there had been a few quasi-defectors over the past year: recently retired U.S. assistant captain Brianna Decker joined the PHF as an advisor this spring, and Finnish goalkeeper Noora Rty quietly resigned from the nine-member PWHPA board in May. , when she signed a one-year PHF deal.

Those moves were some signs that conditions in the PHF could improve. The league’s final Isobel Cup final was broadcast on ESPN. A dramatic raise in the salary cap, enabled by a $25 million investment from the PHF’s board of directors in 2022, allowed teams to hand out six-figure contracts to top players. In January, Wisconsin star Daryl Watts, a winner of the Patty Kazmaier Award for Outstanding Female DI Women’s Hockey Player, announced she had signed a PHF record deal that would pay her $150,000 in the 202324 season. this also known because I hope this will attract other players, who will then accumulate in the creation of a single professional women’s hockey league,” she said. told the Canadian press at the time.

Even as salaries and conditions improved, PHF players still lacked much say or influence in their league. Most of the league’s teams were owned by one man, New England-based businessman John Boynton, chairman of Russian Internet company Yandex. In January on the 32 thoughts hockey podcast, former executive director of the PHF Players’ Association, Alex Sinatra, said that even positive league announcements were shrouded in secrecy and confusion. News of the league’s $25 million investment or trading card sponsorship with Upper Deck, for example, reached players with little notice and few details. “One of the main things the players shared with me from the very beginning before I was even the executive director was that they want more transparency and better communication between the Players’ Association and the league office,” said Sinatra. Sinatra was let go by PHF players shortly after she gave that interview, allegedly because they felt she had made the relationship between the PA and the league sound too hostile.

But this week’s news reminded me of the evasiveness and rudeness protested by many of the world’s best players when they refused to play in the league four years ago. PWHPA members were rightly suspicious. All PHF contracts, more than 100 of which have been signed in the past few months, have suddenly been declared null and void. The new league will feature six teams against the PHF’s seven, and the increased competition for fewer seats means that some of the players who signed these contracts will not have a place to play professionally. PHF Commissioner Reagan Carey wrote in a letter to PHF players that the new league will select players through a balanced Player Evaluation Advisory Committee.

It’s fair to wonder if the PHF, when it signed players contracts and saw some of them make major life decisions assuming they’d get that money, was it going to go ahead. To the agent consternation, PHF contracts were all at will and the PHF Players’ Association was not an officially registered union with a CBA, meaning the PHF had no legal obligation to negotiate with them in good faith. Boyton told reporter Erica Ayala that the takeover talks had been going on for more than six months; all the while, PHF teams had continued to sign players until the week before Thursday’s news. Carey, who will have a leading role in the new league, said the PHF was just considering “parallel realities” to prepare to play the league’s planned ninth season in the event the deal falls through.

Mark Walter, who has ownership ties to the Dodgers, Sparks, Lakers and Chelsea FC, appears to be the new league’s biggest backer. according to a press release that also quotes King and Stan Kasten, president of the Dodgers. Closets told the AP that Gary Bettman supported the news and “offered all the help he could give us”. Bettman declined to take sides in the PWHPA-PHF dispute, but the acquisition highlights what Bettman said was the biggest impediment to NHL involvement in women’s hockey.

The history of professional women’s hockey is defined by transience, and transience comes at a cost. The real losses are not the losses that John Boyntons write off on their taxes, but the communities and institutions that turn 404 pages and fade away. I’ve watched and written about women’s leagues long enough to know how vulnerable they can be. It seems like a small miracle that the Minnesota Whitecaps, a PHF team that actually predates the league, has survived the two decades of women’s hockey hiatus to date. Here’s why PWHPA players lasted four years, why they were stubborn, why many let their best playing years slip by: The sport and the people who love it deserve something built to last.