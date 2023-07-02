Important events to watch in the first week of July





The BWF World Tour resumes this week with the Canada Open. In the upcoming week of the Indian sports calendar, many sporting events are scheduled. The BWF tour after a month in Asia heads to North America with the Canada Open 2023. After a successful few weeks in Africa, the WTT Contender event will be upgraded to WTT Star Contender in Ljubljana, Slovenia next week. Several top rowers from around the world, including Indians, will compete before UTT. The all-important third grand slam of the season, Wimbledon 2023, kicks off this week with Rohan Bopanna the only Indian in the main draw. He competes in the men’s doubles category. Here we take a look at the events to follow in the coming week (July 03-09) on the Indian sports calendar. Also Read: Important List of Indian Sports Events to Watch in July 2023 Aquatics The Senior National Aquatics Championships will be held from July 2 to 5 in Hyderabad. This will serve as a qualifying event for both the Asian Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Tokyo Olympians; Srihari Natraj, Sajan Prakash and Maana Patel will try to qualify directly by going over the qualifying mark. July 2–5: Senior National Aquatics Championships Badminton The BWF circuit shifts to North America with the first stop in Canada. The BWF 500 tournament will be held from July 04 to 09. Top ranked Indian men’s singles player HS Prannoy will not be performing with Lakshya Sen taking responsibility in the men’s section. Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu returns after a two-week break and is seeded fourth in women’s singles. July 4-9: Canada Open (BWF 500) Indian sports live coverage on Khel Now Cricket The ongoing Duleep Trophy enters its final phase, with the West, Central, South and North Zone meeting for places in the final, which is scheduled for July 12-16 at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. India’s women’s cricket team will also be in action later this week, for the first time since their heartbreak in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February. The Women in Blue will begin their Bangladesh tour with the T20I series on July 9. Harmanpreet Kaur and her side play three T20Is and as many one-day internationals respectively. July 28-16: Duleep Trophy (ongoing)

July 9-22: India’s Tour of Bangladesh Football Defending champions and eight-time champions India are set to face Kuwait in the final of SAFF Championships 2023 on July 4 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The hosts finished second in the group stage and defeated Lebanon in the semi-finals to advance to the final. Rowing July 7-9: 3rd Rowing World Cup, Switzerland Table tennis The last Contender series of the month takes place this week in Ljubljana. Just like last week, Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra are the only two Indian players who are in the main draw and the rest are in the qualifier. July 3-9: WTT Star Contender Ljubljana Tennis The third Grand Slam of the year will be held in two weeks from July 3. Rohan Bopanna is the only Indian to be seeded in the men’s doubles main draw while the rest are placed on the alternate list. Ankita Raina lost in the opening round in the women’s singles qualifiers, ending her stay. July 3-16: Wimbledon Championships Follow Khel Now for more updates Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram and join our community Telegram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://khelnow.com/olympics/2023-07-indian-sports-calendar-july-03-09-schedule The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos