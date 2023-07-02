10 man Houston Dynamo FC falls en route to Seattle Sounders FC





Houston Dinamo F.Cfell 1-0 on the road to Seattle Sounders FC earlier tonight after falling to 10 men in the 62ndminute whenMichael received his second yellow card of the evening. This is the Dynamo’s first lockout in league games since May 31, when Houston faced Vancouver Whitecaps FC on the road.

Seattle took the lead in the 67eminute after Lo Ch found midfielder Albert Rusnk in the box for his second goal of the season.

Dynamo aheadNelson Quinesforced a save after a fellow attacker in the first minutes of the gameAmine Basseyfound him running down the left flank. The 20-year-old Colombian was quicker than the Seattle defender, cutting inside the top left corner of the box and managing to pull off a strong strike that required goalkeeper Stefan Frei’s attention.

Dynamo goalkeeperSteve Clarkwas called into action in the fifth minute to save a long range attempt by Raul Ruidiaz. Dynamo’s shot stopper ended with four saves against Seattle.

Houston’s next chance came off the forward’s right footCorey Bairdat the 25e minute. MidfielderArthursecured a ball outside the penalty area after a set piece and played the ball into Baird near the penalty spot, but his effort went wide of the near post.

Arthur and defenderFranco Escobarconnected on a one-two pass sequence in the 35e minute that generated a threat in the final third. The defender played the ball to Baird outside the box, and he tapped a pass into the box which was eventually cleared by Frei.

Dynamo midfielderLuis Caicedomade a critical tackle late in the first half to keep the game scoreless before the break. The Colombian midfielder got a foot on the ball prior to a shot attempt by Rusnk in the box. Caicedo is one of 16 new players to join the team this season and this was the 14eappearance of the season for the 27-year-old.

Artur was rejected by the postal service in the 1950seminute after a clearance from the Sounders backline. Escobar’s first cross was intended for attackerAliyu Ibrahimbut was cleared by the defense. The ball fell to the Brazilian midfielder on the edge of the penalty area, but his effort bounced off the underside of the near post.

Houston had one last chance to tie the game in the 93edminute as defenderBrad Smith put the ball forwardThor lfarssonat the penalty spot, however, the 22-year-old’s attempt was handled by Frei.

The Dynamo will return to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, July 8 to host Sporting KC at 7:30 PM CT, before hosting Minnesota United FC on Wednesday, July 12.

