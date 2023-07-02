MCC suspends three members after clash with Australian cricket team | Axis 2023

The Marylebone Cricket Club has suspended three members after an altercation with the Australian cricket team at Lords on the final day of the second Ashes Test.

The club had previously unreservedly apologized for the behavior of some of its members in the Long Room after the touring side claimed several players were verbally abused or physically approached when they returned to the dressing room at lunchtime.

They will not be returned to Lords while the investigation continues, the MCC said in a statement.

We maintain that the behavior of a small number of members was wholly unacceptable and although there was no suggestion of it [Australia captain] Pat Cummins in the post-match press conference that there was physical altercation, it remains completely unacceptable to behave in such a manner, which goes against the values ​​of the club.

MCC condemns the behavior observed and once again we apologize to Cricket Australia.

Shortly before the interval, with England on 193 and chasing a distant 371, England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow had been controversially sacked after a long-range stump from Alex Carey.

The batsman had left his ground believing an over had been closed, after letting a bouncer pass to the Australian wicket-keeper. While there was no doubt that Bairstow was offside under the Laws of the Game, there was a widespread feeling among Lords that it was not in spirit.

Australia’s players were jeered and booed from the pitch at lunchtime, but reaching the pavilion brought no respite from the chorus of outrage. Sky broadcast a few seconds of footage of the players walking through the Long Room, a room only accessible to MCC members and their guests.

England’s batsmen, Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad, were cheered and applauded, but as the fielding side followed them, the mood turned. Security was required to deter members from physically confronting Australia’s players and staff, and both Usman Khawaja and David Warner had to be removed from the scene after a break to engage in a heated, finger-pointing argument.