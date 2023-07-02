Sports
Take a chance on Texas Tech for a future bet
At first glance, betting on futures is quite simple.
In the case of college football, you pick a team to win a division, a conference, or the national championship.
And then you wait.
It is the waiting that changes the value proposition.
The capital you committed in those futures will simply sit on the sidelines for months. Therefore, it is difficult to justify betting on favorites.
The ACC, Big Ten, and SEC have become so chalky in football in recent years that it’s essentially not worth a gambler’s time to play futures there.
In the past five years, nine of the 15 champions from those three preseason conferences have been picked by the media to win.
Preseason media opinions at those conferences mirrored those of oddsmakers.
In 2020, for example, Clemson (-550), Ohio State (-400), and Alabama (-135) were all picked by the media to win their conference and were priced prohibitively.
If you had parlayed all three together, you would still only have made +160 on your money.
That trend continues this summer, with Georgia sitting on even money to win the SEC, Ohio State at +155 in the Big Ten and Clemson at +150 in the ACC. So where can a gambler turn to extract value?
Welcome to the brand new wide open Big 12.
Even before the Big 12 welcomed BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida into its ranks, it was producing longshot champions.
In 2021, Baylor came out of nowhere and cashed in 50/1 tickets to win the conference.
Last season, the Big 12 title game welcomed two more upstarts. Kansas State (+1700) and TCU (+1400) played an overtime thriller in Jerry World, with the Wildcats cashing in futures for lucky bettors.
The Big 12 odds also reflect the public’s interest in two teams: Texas and Oklahoma.
They both increase the odds on the remaining teams in the conference, which are overlooked by casual gamblers.
The same is true this year as Texas (+125) and Oklahoma (+340) opened as the top two teams in the Big 12 futures market despite uneven performance in 2022.
While it would be tempting to go for a long shot like BYU (100/1) or Houston (120/1), I’ve circled Texas Tech (+1100) as my Big 12 sleeper.
Betting on College Football?
The Red Raiders were spirited in Joey McGuire’s first year in Lubbock.
They won two Big 12 games more than last year. Crucially, they defeated both Texas and Oklahoma in the same season for the first time ever.
When healthy, they carried their offense and scored 37 or more points six times. Zach Kittley, Tech’s offensive coordinator, is a bona fide star in the making, with Tyler Shough returning for him at quarterback, 81.5 percent of starts along the offensive line (19th) and 75 percent of returning production (31st).
When considering transfers with novice experience, the Red Raiders are generally the second most experienced team in the conference.
Schedule-wise, they avoid Oklahoma and make it home to K-State and TCU for a season finale at The Forty Acres against Texas.
The timing of that Lone Star State showdown provides a perfect hedge opportunity if Tech comes in conference play at 6-2 or 7-1.
The defense needs to improve, but last year he was extremely stingy in the red zone and generated 31 sacks, leading the conference in both categories.
Tim DeRuyter has a proven track record, forming quality defenses in the Air Force, Texas A&M and California before landing at Lubbock.
Given their price (+1100), schedule, offensive ceiling, and home field advantage (especially night games), now is the time to buy on the Red Raiders.
