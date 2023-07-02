Sports
Nick Kyrgios retires on the eve of the tournament
WIMBLEDON, England Nick Kyrgios pulled out of Wimbledon the night before the tournaments begin, citing a wrist injury, a year after reaching his first Grand Slam final at the All England Club.
His withdrawal was announced by Wimbledon on Sunday night.
Kyrgios was seeded 30th among the men and was scheduled to face David Goffin on Monday.
Kyrgios is replaced in the field by a player who lost in qualifying.
I am really sorry to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year. During my comeback I got some problems with my wrist during Mallorca. As a precaution, I had it scanned and it came back with a torn ligament in my wrist, Kyrgios posted on social media. I tried everything to play and I’m sorry to say I just didn’t have enough time to do it before Wimbledon.
He has only played one game all season, after starting 2023 by withdrawing from the Australian Open due to a knee injury that required surgery.
The 28-year-old Australian also missed the French Open.
Hours before his withdrawal on Sunday, Kyrgios was asked at a pre-tournament press conference how his body was holding up and if he was ready for best-of-five-set competition at a major tournament.
I still think there are definitely question marks, he replied.
I look at my preparations from last year when I came in, I probably had the most ideal preparation possible, said Kyrgios. This year is no different.
MATT BERRETTINI ignoring social media for now. Not only, mind you, to avoid negative comments from strangers or not just for that reason, but also to stay away from positive posts.
Let’s explain the player who was a finalist at Wimbledon in 2021:
People believe in me, which is nice, but I also got to a point where I realized that nine out of ten people who ask me something, the next sentence they write is: This year you win Wimbledon, Berrettini said on Sunday. And so I have to protect myself from that kind of thing as well.
Even thoughts from other people that are meant to be supportive can get into his head and cause problems, including by increasing the pressure on the kind of outcome he needs to achieve.
I consider myself quite mature, said Berrettini, a 27-year-old from Italy who has been ranked as high as No. 6 and is now outside the top 35, but it’s not easy to handle it all.
Especially during a season where hand surgery and an abdominal muscle problem limited him to 14 games.
I have to try to focus on the things that got me where I got, like working hard, keeping my head down, doing what I love to do, fighting, and believing in my team and my family, Berrettini said. So that’s what I’m doing.
He missed Wimbledon a year ago after testing positive for COVID-19 and will face Lorenzo Sonego, a compatriot and his best friend on tour, in the first round on Tuesday.
A YEAR AGO at Wimbledon everything was new for Elena Rybakina.
She had progressed past the fourth round only once and never past the quarterfinals in 11 previous Grand Slam appearances. She was not among the leading seeds or among the favorites.
And now? Now she returns to the All England Club as the defending champion. Moreover, she showed that this was not a fluke by reaching the final of the Australian Open in January.
I know what to expect, how it works, if you really get that far in the tournament, Rybakina said on Sunday. Psychologically, I’d say it’s a little bit easier than not knowing what to expect.
She is seeded number 3 among the women and will play against Shelby Rogers from the United States in the first round on Tuesday.
Rybakina pulled out of the French Open ahead of her third-round match last month due to a viral illness, citing that reason again when she pulled out of a grass-court tournament in England last week.
