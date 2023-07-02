ONeill leads United States to gold in 10-7 victory over Canada





SAN DIEGO Duke senior forward Brennan O’Neill scored a game-high five goals to lead the United States to the gold medal at the 2023 World Men’s Lacrosse Championship with a 10-7 victory over rival Canada Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium. Duke head coach John Danowski captured his second consecutive title as head coach of the US Men’s National Team while a former Blue Devils Michael Sowers And JT Giles-Harris earn their first gold medal with the red, white and blue. O’Neill was named the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship Most Valuable Player for his 20 points over the course of the tournament. Sowers finished the game with two goals, while Giles-Harris helped anchor the defensive unit with a ground ball and caused turnover. United States, led by O’Neill and Sowers scoring the team’s last three goals held Canada to one goal in the final eight minutes after holding their North American rival to just two goals in the first half. O’Neill opened the scoring just 1:15 into the game as the United States were never behind. Canada rallied to tie the score twice, 2-2 and 4-4, but a goal from the Duke star at 7:40 in the third quarter put the U.S. on their feet for good. Canada made it a game twice with one goal in the fourth quarter, but O’Neill always has the answer, giving the US an 8-6 lead and a 9-7 lead. Sowers froze the win with 1:14 to go. O’Neill finished the tournament with 14 goals and five assists and Sowers had 12 goals and five assists. Dyson Williams scored one goal for Canada to earn the silver medal. He finished his tournament with 13 goals and two assists in seven games. Former Blue Devil standout Taylor Wray served as an assistant coach for Canada. Blue Devils with Gold

2002 (US): Scott Bross, Kevin Cassese, Tim Knowles. Coach: Mike Pressler

2006 (Canada): Taylor Wray, Ryan Marshall

2010 (US): Kevin Cassese (center), Ned Crotty, Matt Zash

2014 (Canada): Zak Greer. Coach: Taylor Wray

2018 (US): Ned Croty, Matt Danowski Will Haus, Jordan Wolf. Coach: John Danowski Follow up with the Blue Devils for more information on Duke men’s lacrosseTwitter,FacebookAndInstagramby searching DukeMLAX. #Good week

