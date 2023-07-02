The Ashes: Edgbaston crowd bring hope and joy after cricket’s devastating week

Women’s Ashes 2023: ICEC report should be a catalyst for change

For England, it may not have been the desired result, but it certainly had the desired effect.

There was an all female grounds staff.

Between Isa Guha, Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Anya Shrubsole, commenting on BBC Two, there were 710 international wickets.

And England and Australia showed nearly 20,000 people in Edgbaston what women’s cricket is all about, with a penultimate ball thriller just beaten by the visitors.

In a week when the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) found that racism, sexism, classism and elitism are “widespread” in English and Welsh cricketthe women’s Ashes first T20 gave the game some hope.

The report found that women are treated as “subordinate” to men at all levels of the sport.

Finding positivity in the record crowd doesn’t mean undermining the findings.

It’s to send a message, to show that women’s cricket isn’t going anywhere.

“I don’t think it [the report] came as a surprise to anyone who has played women’s cricket,” England batsman Tammy Beaumont, who scored a double century in the Ashes Test match at Trent Bridge, told the Tailenders podcast.

“The ECB has started to change things, but hopefully it can now accelerate. Abuse is not OK in any part of society.

“I’ve accomplished what I’ve accomplished this week, but the amount of abuse I’ve received, even about the way I look, is appalling.”

Women’s Ashes 2023: History made with the first all-female ground crew

In the end, England’s performance on Saturday was rather anticlimactic.

They came up short in what was really a must-win game, with the added meaning of being on free-to-air television and with the opportunity to make their mark on the enthusiastic crowd who roared and applauded every English run and wicket.

And they also felt the disappointment – but there was a bigger picture.

Ten years ago today, Nat Sciver-Brunt made her England debut against Pakistan in Louth, where there were few spectators and most likely the players’ families.

But for England’s debutante at Edgbaston, all-rounder Danielle Gibson, the experience couldn’t be more of a contrast – and in the most brilliant, inspiring way.

Gibson was clapped in like an Olympic long jumper at the start of their goal, every punt ball cheered like a wicket and every run saved was greeted with raucous appreciation.

There was also diversity in numbers – kids dancing for the camera, groups of friends dressed as Super Mario and lifeguards, boys donning England shirts with ‘Knight’ and ‘Sciver-Brunt’ on the back.

As England fought back in the dying minutes with three late wickets to ignite hopes of a shock win, the crowd reveled in every emotion with them.

Australia needed 14 runs to win when all-rounder Ellyse Perry was bowled by Lauren Bell – and as the stumps splattered, the elation and sheer joy felt from the Hollies stands sent goose bumps through the commentary box.

“I never thought I’d live to see this day,” commented BBC Test Match Special commentator Daniel Norcross as a Saturday night in Birmingham erupted for women’s cricket.

But this can no longer be such a rarity in the face of the sexism and misogyny that have come to light.

“We have a host of recommendations that we are absorbing, the first of which was to send apologies to those who have been discriminated against,” said Clare Connor, deputy ECB CEO and managing director of England Women. BBC Two.

“From a women’s game perspective, there are very strong recommendations and we will be taking them in over the coming months and discussing how to implement as many of them as possible.

“Most of the recommendations don’t come with a huge price tag. They’re about culture change, leadership, accountability, friendliness and how we make people feel in this game.”

Edgbaston 2023 should be the benchmark.

And those happy scenes, and the support of women’s cricket, should become the norm.