Jadon Sancho: Man Utd reject Borussia Dortmund loan offer – Paper Talk | Transfer center news

Jadon Sancho: Man Utd reject Borussia Dortmund loan offer – Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumors from the Sunday papers…
THE STAR ON SUNDAY
Manchester United have rejected a bid from Borussia Dortmund to re-hire Jadon Sancho.
Bernardo Silva has been offered a huge salary of £800,000 a week to trade Manchester City for the Saudi Pro League.
Football managers will soon be told by artificial intelligence who to turn on and off.
Danny Drinkwater says he was “twiddling his thumbs” after not playing for a football club for 427 days.
THE SUNDAY EXPRESS
Manchester United are reported to have had their opening bid for Rasmus Hojlund rejected by Atalanta as Juventus try to snatch the striker from under their noses.
Manchester United are now planning to pursue transfer deals for a new goalkeeper and striker, having agreed a fee with Chelsea for Mason Mount.
THE SUN ON SUNDAY
Italy’s Atalanta are keen to buy Viktor Gyokeres, Coventry’s target machine, but Sky Blues are asking for around £20m.
Barcelona have reportedly “arranged everything” for Neymar to return from PSG – but his salary could be a stumbling block.
Leicester follows England U21 sensation James Trafford on the trail.
Mason Greenwood is being offered a top-level lifeline at Roma by former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, who is keen to sign the attacker on loan.
Manchester City are considering a big move for FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong after leaving the race to take over Declan Rice from West Ham.
Sheffield United are still hoping to complete a significant triple transfer, bringing Manchester City loanee James McAtee back to Bramall Lane and signing Lewis O’Brien from Nottingham Forest and Benie Traore from Swedish club BK Hacken.
Arsenal are looking to sell midfielder Albert Lokonga to Burnley, who are also interested in a loan deal for Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford.
Brighton are in pole position to secure a loan deal for exciting Manchester City midfielder Cole Palmer, with Pep Guardiola a big fan of the way the Seagulls operate under Roberto de Zerbi.
Fulham are poised to make a £20 million transfer for dynamic American midfielder Yunus Musah, who currently plays for Valencia.
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri wants mega-rich fan George Downing – a Swiss-based real estate magnate – to join the club’s board.
West Ham could make a £7.5m bid for much sought-after Chilean winger Dario Osorio (19), who has already indicated he wants to move to Europe and is also of interest to AC Milan.
Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock is looking to transfer Wigan striker Callum Lang.
THE SUNDAY MIRROR
Arsenal are hoping this week to step up their bid to take Manchester City even closer to the title race with a foursome of signings that will make fans’ mouths water as deals for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber close.
New Arsenal signing Kai Havertz has immediately become the Gunners’ highest-paid team member, according to reports in Germany.
David de Gea could get the chance to reunite with former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.
Arsenal hope to announce new contracts for William Saliba and Reiss Nelson in the coming days.
Manchester United’s search for a goalkeeper is affected by FFP rules, with them ditching a move to Andre Onana and moving on to options like Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp.
THE MAIL ON SUNDAY
Manchester United are interested in Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow.
Chelsea have announced the signing of Benfica’s little-known Diego Moreira, the second arrival of a busy day for the Blues.
The German Olympic Confederation is backing a Mail campaign to promote British swimmer Sharron Davies to a gold medal from the 1980 Games in Moscow over an admission of doping by 400m individual medley “winner” Petra Schneider of East Germany.
A Mail on Sunday investigation is putting major pressure on the International Olympic Committee as it revealed that more than 1,000 Russian athletes have been helped by a doping racket in 36 sports.
THE ATHLETE
Working on a £100m net budget this summer, Man Utd want £20m for Fulham target Fred.
THE SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY
Rangers are in further talks with Graeme Souness about a sensational return to Ibrox, although it is clear he would only be interested in a role that is “worthwhile and meaningful”.
SUNDAY MAIL
Hearts are weighing a move for Ireland international Jamie McGrath, who is back at Wigan after being loaned to Dundee United last season.
Josh Doig has triggered a Serie A transfer auction after Fiorentina and Monza got into the mix for the £5million-valued Hellas Verona star.

