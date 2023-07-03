the young female players are pursued by male coaches





In America, Kylie McKenzie, formerly a talented junior prospect, sued the United States Tennis Association for failing to protect her from a predatory coach. In France, authorities accused Pierre Bouteyre, former coach of national No. 13 Fiona Ferro, of raping her as a teenager (from 2012 to 2015, when she would have been 15 to 18). According to his lawyer, Bouteyre acknowledged the relationship but insisted it was a consensual love story. These matters must have been on the mind of Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, the unofficial shop steward for female pros at the US Open in September. During a post-game press conference, Azarenka dropped an unexpected comment about manipulative coaches. Invited to expand, she added, It happens right and left on the tour Because we see those fragile young ladies [are] being abused in different situations If I had a daughter, I would have a question: Would she like to play tennis? That would be of great concern to me. For Hania Elkington, the playwright who conceived and wrote Fifteen-Love, it was uncanny to see real-world events centered around the same issues she had been exploring for three years. As I was writing, things started snowballing a bit, she told me, when we met in a London cafe last month. It was just an accidental combination of story and setting. And I ended up writing a story that I now feel is part of a very urgent conversation. I think writers have an instinct to take the temperature around things. Coincidentally, Fifteen-Love isn’t the only transgressive tennis relationship drama to emerge this summer. Three weeks ago, Orion published the first novel by Judy Murray, mother of champions Andy and Jamie, as well as a former player in her own right. The wild card focuses on a working-class heroine named Abi and her secret love affair with a manipulative, narcissistic American coach, who first attacks her when she is 16. For me it was a huge opportunity to raise awareness of the need for better protection in sport, Murray told me during a recent phone interview. Simone Biles and the American Gymnasts had that huge and horrific lawsuit. Larry Nassar [the American team doctor] eventually went to prison, but the fact that he suffered widespread abuse for years highlighted how much women and girls are afraid to speak out. Tennis has an extra dimension because it is an individual sport and as a young player you are so dependent on your coach. You travel the world, spend most of the year away from family and friends and miss a normal social life. The coach plays all kinds of side roles: friend, surrogate mother, financial advisor, almost a PA. He and it’s usually a he has to provide a lot of care that you would normally get at home, and that’s when problems arise.

